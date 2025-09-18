Tim Pool Uses Brian Stelter's Own WORDS About Roseanne to DROP Him for Crying About Jimmy Kimmel and HAAA

We were shocked when CNN brought Brian Stelter back. Okay, not necessarily shocked, but a little surprised considering they found a reason to cancel his show and fire him. After all, this is CNN we're talking about, but still...

It's not like Tater has gotten any smarter or easier to watch.

Case in point, the amount of spin he spewed trying to defend Jimmy Kimmel is off the charts, even for him.

Watch:

Stelter says Kimmel “suggested” the killer “might’ve been” a pro-Trump Republican & that Kimmel said the motive was “unclear” & “maybe” the killer was rightwing.



This is a lie by Brian. Kimmel was *definitive* in his false claim that the shooter was MAGA.pic.twitter.com/6RXMHAOF2m — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 17, 2025

We're wondering if Tater either didn't actually watch it or is assuming that any moron watching CNN didn't. Either way, this is gross.

Offensive.

Almost as offensive as Kimmel trying to paint Tyler Robinson as a MAGA supporter.

Tim Pool happened to share what Brian had to say after Roseanne was fired FROM HER SHOW for an actual she told (keep in mind, Kimmel wasn't joking):

Here is what Brian Stelter said about Roseanne after she got fired over a joke pic.twitter.com/2ytgpGOofK — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 18, 2025

Huh.

Wow, we sense a different tone here, almost as if his concern about free speech only goes out for certain people he agrees with.

Shocking.

Also remember the left tired to cancel Kimmel in 2020 for his past skits on The Man Show. He took the summer off because of it and issued an apology. — NikoWrex (@NikoWrex) September 18, 2025

Oooooh yeah, we'd forgotten that.

Think about what Kimmel said about her. These people are disgusting. — JCjcJC (@CamNCharliesMOM) September 18, 2025

It's different when they (D)o it.

Karma is a bitch. — N R D (@youknowneno) September 18, 2025

But only when you're one first.

