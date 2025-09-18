Tim Pool Uses Brian Stelter's Own WORDS About Roseanne to DROP Him for Crying About Jimmy Kimmel and HAAA

Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on September 18, 2025
Twitchy

We were shocked when CNN brought Brian Stelter back. Okay, not necessarily shocked, but a little surprised considering they found a reason to cancel his show and fire him. After all, this is CNN we're talking about, but still...

It's not like Tater has gotten any smarter or easier to watch.

Case in point, the amount of spin he spewed trying to defend Jimmy Kimmel is off the charts, even for him.

Watch:

We're wondering if Tater either didn't actually watch it or is assuming that any moron watching CNN didn't. Either way, this is gross.

Offensive.

Almost as offensive as Kimmel trying to paint Tyler Robinson as a MAGA supporter.

Tim Pool happened to share what Brian had to say after Roseanne was fired FROM HER SHOW for an actual she told (keep in mind, Kimmel wasn't joking):

Huh. 

Wow, we sense a different tone here, almost as if his concern about free speech only goes out for certain people he agrees with.

Shocking.

Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong
Sam J.
Sam J.
Oooooh yeah, we'd forgotten that.

It's different when they (D)o it.

But only when you're one first.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

