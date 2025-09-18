'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg...
Sam J.
September 18, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Who knew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played such a large part in ousting Jimmy Kimmel?

Oh sure, she didn't actually call for him to be deplatformed, but she most definitely paved the way for others to do so when she said 'deplatforming works and it is important, good things can happen.'

So, thanks, Sandy.

Watch:

Considering Kimmel has on more than one occasion deliberately pushed false information, it seems his claiming that Tyler Robinson is MAGA was a bridge too far. Honestly, we're surprised this didn't happen when he told people they'd die without the COVID vaccine, but what do we know?

All they had to do was leave us alone.

But OH NO.

We can only hope so.

They only care about freedom of speech when it benefits them.

Atta girl!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

