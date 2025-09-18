'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Who knew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played such a large part in ousting Jimmy Kimmel?

Oh sure, she didn't actually call for him to be deplatformed, but she most definitely paved the way for others to do so when she said 'deplatforming works and it is important, good things can happen.'

So, thanks, Sandy.

Watch:

🚨 NEW: Conservatives are thanking Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for helping oust Jimmy Kimmel, who said on Tucker Carlson when he got canceled - "Deplatforming works and it is important. Good things can happen."pic.twitter.com/NF3TVOlaxA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 18, 2025

Considering Kimmel has on more than one occasion deliberately pushed false information, it seems his claiming that Tyler Robinson is MAGA was a bridge too far. Honestly, we're surprised this didn't happen when he told people they'd die without the COVID vaccine, but what do we know?

For years they relentlessly called for Tucker Carlson to be fired, claiming his words were inciting violence.



When Tucker was fired, they celebrated. AOC posted a video “Couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”



But Kimmel getting pulled is of course another threat to democracy. pic.twitter.com/IVkNQuNt5Y — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2025

All they had to do was leave us alone.

But OH NO.

We are witnessing Americas turning point. Liberal fatigue is real. — Paratrooper Brady™ (@paratroopbrady) September 18, 2025

We can only hope so.

They're such hypocrites. They cheered on deplatforming. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 18, 2025

They only care about freedom of speech when it benefits them.

Congrats AOC, you finally did something useful! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) September 18, 2025

Atta girl!

