HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg Gutfeld Ain't Havin' NONE Of It

S.E. Cupp couldn't have used a poorer choice of words here. Beyond the fact that this administration has nothing to do with Jimmy Kimmel losing his show (sorry, we're just not seeing that, Lefties), using a verb like killing when it's related to Kimmel lying about the monster who killed Charlie Kirk is just thoughtless.

Advertisement

But you know, free speech.

Hey, we're not pushing for the government to arrest or silence her; we're just saying this sucks.

See how that works?

This administration is systematically killing free speech, and these capitulating media companies are acting as willing accomplices. Frightening and shameful. https://t.co/WG1LglUDP6 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 17, 2025

Remember when she wasn't an annoying harpy?

Yeah, it's been a while.

Greg Gutfeld is just done with all of this:

"systematically killing free speech." - said, a week after a leftist systematically killed Charlie Kirk - a crime Kimmel deliberately and misleadingly blamed on Kirk's allies and friends.

her blind spot is so big, Stelter's fat ass could walk thru it without scraping the walls. https://t.co/V64LdZZsqZ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 18, 2025

Okay, so we never want to think about Stelter's fat a*s doing anything, but this was funny.

“Killing free speech” was certainly a choice of words here.



As always, the True Victims are your new left-wing friends suffering social consequences for their deviance, and not the people actually and literally being killed. — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 17, 2025

The Left is systematically killing PEOPLE they disagree with.



So, pretty sure that should frighten you more than Jimmy Kimmel losing his job. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 18, 2025

Bingo.

The administration didn’t get him fired. We’re dispensing with this nonsense. We’re old enough to remember @JimmyKimmelLive celebrating Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox. Sit down. pic.twitter.com/QFhA2dPPlY — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 18, 2025

SE Cupp was never really a conservative or a Republican.



It was all an act in trying to be famous and rise up the ranks. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 18, 2025

Sadly ...

Because it's not about comedy or entertainment, it's about AGENDA. And Americans are tired of it.

============================================================

Related:

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jimmy Kimmel

Kamala Harris ADMITS She Had a Problem With Pete Buttigieg Being GAY and Scott Jennings' Reaction Is GOLD

'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Virginia Democrats Are TERRIFIED That Winsome Earle-Sears Is Going to Win - Ask Me How I Know

REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN on X Even Funnier

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!