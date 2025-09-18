HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg Gutfeld Ain't Havin' NONE Of It

Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News But We've All Disappointed David...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on September 18, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

S.E. Cupp couldn't have used a poorer choice of words here. Beyond the fact that this administration has nothing to do with Jimmy Kimmel losing his show (sorry, we're just not seeing that, Lefties), using a verb like killing when it's related to Kimmel lying about the monster who killed Charlie Kirk is just thoughtless.

But you know, free speech.

Hey, we're not pushing for the government to arrest or silence her; we're just saying this sucks.

See how that works?

Remember when she wasn't an annoying harpy?

Yeah, it's been a while.

Greg Gutfeld is just done with all of this:

Okay, so we never want to think about Stelter's fat a*s doing anything, but this was funny.

Bingo.

Sadly ...

Because it's not about comedy or entertainment, it's about AGENDA. And Americans are tired of it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

