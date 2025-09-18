HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jimmy Kimmel

There's just something about Brit Hume's delivery that makes his posts even better on X. That, and he's objective to a fault; we've seen people on the Right get angry at Brit for pointing out various issues with our side. In this editor's humble opinion, it makes what he has to say that much more dependable.

For example, Hume was more than happy to explain to stupid people crying about Jimmy Kimmel's free speech that this has nothing to do with his rights. Of course, he also included a tidbit about how he's not comfortable with the FCC being involved at all.

Take a look:

The First Amendment does not protect performers like Jimmy Kimmel from being cancelled by their private sector employers. But I would have liked the outcome a lot better if the chairman of the FCC had not involved himself in it. — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 18, 2025

Now, from what we've gathered, the FCC voiced a concern and Disney made the decision, but we can see where their involvement could hand the Left some talking points.

Kimmel does not have the right to be on television.

Kimmel does not have the right to have a show.

Kimmel does not have the right to use ABC or Disney's platform to push his agenda.

If the government decides to arrest Kimmel, then we'll talk. In the meantime, Roseanne says HI. *get over it, Lefties*

Oh yes, we remember that.

Kimmel hasn’t been funny for years, his ratings are 💩, and ABC got a ton of backlash for his blatant lies. This isn’t complicated. pic.twitter.com/jb9GUalUXo — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) September 18, 2025

Disney was looking for an out. What do you want to bet?

I'm thinking ABC is breathing a sigh of relief. That show had to be losing gobs of cash. This gives them an easy out. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 18, 2025

This. Right here.

And they're so happy they finally had a REASON, not that it will keep the crazy Left from boycotting.

As a brave Godzilla scientist once said, 'Let them fight.'

============================================================

