HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg...
‘As a Black Woman’: Jasmine Crockett Says She Lives in Constant Fear of...
Chris Hayes vs. Chris Hayes on the First Amendment (Lefty Media Shot/Chaser of...
Kamala Harris ADMITS She Had a Problem With Pete Buttigieg Being GAY and...
'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEA...
Roseanne Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Barack Obama for Clutching Free Speech Pearls...
VIP
Virginia Democrats Are TERRIFIED That Winsome Earle-Sears Is Going to Win - Ask...
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Slam Trump As a Free Speech Threat Collapses Under...
REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN...
Tim Pool Uses Brian Stelter's Own WORDS About Roseanne to DROP Him for...
Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the...
Jim Acosta Spots the REAL Victim After Charlie Kirk's Assassination and Attempts on...
Roseanne Would Like a Word With the Jimmy Kimmel Crybabies
Chris Hayes Sobs Into His Sweater Over Kimmel’s Exit in Late Night Free...

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jimmy Kimmel

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on September 18, 2025
Twitchy

There's just something about Brit Hume's delivery that makes his posts even better on X. That, and he's objective to a fault; we've seen people on the Right get angry at Brit for pointing out various issues with our side. In this editor's humble opinion, it makes what he has to say that much more dependable.

Advertisement

For example, Hume was more than happy to explain to stupid people crying about Jimmy Kimmel's free speech that this has nothing to do with his rights. Of course, he also included a tidbit about how he's not comfortable with the FCC being involved at all.

Take a look:

Now, from what we've gathered, the FCC voiced a concern and Disney made the decision, but we can see where their involvement could hand the Left some talking points.

Kimmel does not have the right to be on television.

Kimmel does not have the right to have a show.

Kimmel does not have the right to use ABC or Disney's platform to push his agenda.

If the government decides to arrest Kimmel, then we'll talk. In the meantime, Roseanne says HI. *get over it, Lefties*

Oh yes, we remember that.

Disney was looking for an out. What do you want to bet?

Recommended

Kamala Harris ADMITS She Had a Problem With Pete Buttigieg Being GAY and Scott Jennings' Reaction Is GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

This. Right here.

And they're so happy they finally had a REASON, not that it will keep the crazy Left from boycotting. 

As a brave Godzilla scientist once said, 'Let them fight.'

============================================================

Related:

Kamala Harris ADMITS She Had a Problem With Pete Buttigieg Being GAY and Scott Jennings' Reaction Is GOLD

'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Virginia Democrats Are TERRIFIED That Winsome Earle-Sears Is Going to Win - Ask Me How I Know

REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN on X Even Funnier

Tim Pool Uses Brian Stelter's Own WORDS About Roseanne to DROP Him for Crying About Jimmy Kimmel and HAAA

Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT FREE SPEECH JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris ADMITS She Had a Problem With Pete Buttigieg Being GAY and Scott Jennings' Reaction Is GOLD
Sam J.
'Deplatforming WORKS!' Conservatives Thanking AOC for Helping 'Oust' Jimmy Kimmel Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
REE! Eric Swalwell's Flustered Jimmy Kimmel Interview Makes His Back and Forth MELTDOWN on X Even Funnier
Sam J.
‘As a Black Woman’: Jasmine Crockett Says She Lives in Constant Fear of White Supremacist Violence
Warren Squire
Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong
Sam J.
Chris Hayes vs. Chris Hayes on the First Amendment (Lefty Media Shot/Chaser of the Day)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kamala Harris ADMITS She Had a Problem With Pete Buttigieg Being GAY and Scott Jennings' Reaction Is GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement