The GOAT! --> Charlie Kirk Just Needed One Post to Drop Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel YEARS Ago

Full disclosure, every time I look at Charlie Kirk's timeline, I start crying all over again, especially when I see that even now, we still follow one another. And yes, sorry, I am writing this in first person today because it's too hard to try and make this impersonal.

This is very personal.

All of it has been.

Seeing Jimmy Kimmel crapping all over Charlie and deliberately trying to convince people that his assassin was 'one of us,' is just too much. So I'm ok with him losing his show. I know, I'm supposed to be the adult in the room and wag my finger about free speech, but ultimately, Disney made the decision.

Not the government. And hey, nobody complained Disney got rid of Gina Carano, so they can stuff it. Sideways, even.

All of that being said, this Charlie post from almost a decade ago has been bouncing around social, and it made me smile AND yes, cry again. Dangit. Been a lot of that this week.

Even way back then, Charlie knew Kimmel sucked and he only had four words for him:

Jimmy Kimmel isn't funny — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 6, 2017

This seems relevant at this point, don't you think? That, in a small way, Charlie is trolling Kimmel, even in death.

In my heart, I'd like to think that Charlie will take a break from hanging with Jesus and laugh at all of this; he's more than earned it.

