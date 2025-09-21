WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and...
YIKES: X Timeline of Unhinged NUTTER Suspected of Firing 3 Shots Into ABC Affiliate an Anti-Trump DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on September 21, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We've grown used to the Left accusing the Right of what they do (and who they are), but the amount of violence coming from them after a Leftist murdered Charlie Kirk just over a week ago has been alarming at best. Add in their constant smearing of Kirk while insisting 'both sides are violent,' and yeah, it has been a scary, sad, and frustrating 11 days. 

Take, for example, the unhinged, POS nutball who allegedly fired three shots into an ABC affiliate in California.

This guy's a real sweetie:

Oh SHOCKER, he's connected to the teacher's union.

Dude is a real sweetheart.

See what we mean? It's not as if Kirk simply lost his show or was even attacked, he was murdered in broad daylight for what he believed, and this monsters are not only vilifyin him in death but calling for more violence and death.

But it's the Right that has a problem?

It's a 'both sides' thing?

No.

In case you're wondering, the posts are all still there:

And it gets worse:

See?

He's not going to like the answer to his own question.

Look at that, he's a Tom Nichols fan. Hrm.

Horrific, yes? And it's all still there.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

============================================================

