Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News But We've All Disappointed David French Again, THIS Time on Free Speech

David French is disappointed in the Right again.

And in other news, water is wet.

Take a look at this hot mess:

Yet another direct attack on free speech. https://t.co/We38LJy7fp — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 17, 2025

You know, we wouldn't be nearly as hard on French if he didn't have so many posts and articles that contradict entirely who he is trying to be now. We're sure he'll accuse us of bullying him again for saying as much, but it's almost as if he's just sold out to the highest bidder, who, in his case, was the New York Times.

*cough cough*

Well, that and Trump completely broke the guy, but that's another story.

When we say there are a bunch of old posts and articles of him contradicting himself, we're not kidding.

Guess he was ok with taking free speech away from people he disagrees with now who he would have agreed with years ago.

Good thing David French isn’t on the record excusing as lawful and nuanced government efforts to indirectly control content to correct “misinformation” or his current protestations would seem to be nonsense pic.twitter.com/vzL8DJwK6q — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 18, 2025

Good thing.

@MSNBC buffoon getting wrecked in the replies. Go over to Bluesky David where they're on day 8 of celebrating Kirk's assassination.https://t.co/CMiKk1QBLZ — Mike (@MadMadMadWorld_) September 18, 2025

Sadly, that's who he seems to fit in with these days.

