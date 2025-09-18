VIP
Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News But We've All Disappointed David French Again, THIS Time on Free Speech
Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News But We've All Disappointed David French Again, THIS Time on Free Speech

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on September 18, 2025
NBC

David French is disappointed in the Right again.

And in other news, water is wet.

Take a look at this hot mess:

You know, we wouldn't be nearly as hard on French if he didn't have so many posts and articles that contradict entirely who he is trying to be now. We're sure he'll accuse us of bullying him again for saying as much, but it's almost as if he's just sold out to the highest bidder, who, in his case, was the New York Times.

*cough cough*

Well, that and Trump completely broke the guy, but that's another story.

When we say there are a bunch of old posts and articles of him contradicting himself, we're not kidding.

Guess he was ok with taking free speech away from people he disagrees with now who he would have agreed with years ago.

Good thing.

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ
Sam J.
Sadly, that's who he seems to fit in with these days.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats and playing the victim when necessary (looking at you, Jimmy). 

