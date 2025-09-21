We Are NOT the Same: Thousands From All Over the COUNTRY Line Up for Charlie Kirk Memorial -Video

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

Following the death of George Floyd, our country was a mess of unhinged maniacs rioting in cities, burning buildings, looting, destroying historic landmarks, and harassing innocent people in their homes, ALL during a pandemic where Democrats had forced Americans to lock up and cover their faces.

But somehow the virus didn't impact anyone who thought looting a Target would stop racism, just the innocent people staying home who had nothing to do with the death at all. Not to mention the multiple funerals Floyd was allowed to have, while Americans weren't allowed to have any.

Yeah, that sucked, and the Left sucked for it - and it didn't change anything about Floyd's death.

On the other hand, we have Charlie Kirk, who was very violently assassinated in broad daylight in front of millions of people (including his wife and children), and his supporters have been praying, crying, and gathering together peacefully, leading up to his memorial today. You guys, thousands of people are going to be there ... heck, they're already lining up.

THIS IS WHO WE ARE.

We are not the same as our pals on the Left. Not even a little bit.

Watch:

We don't destroy.

We don't tear down.

We build.

We create.

And we fight back by pushing a message they have to hear.

From all over the country.

And what do you want to bet that when they leave, it's all cleaned up?

For Charlie. 

============================================================

