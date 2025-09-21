We Are NOT the Same: Thousands From All Over the COUNTRY Line Up for Charlie Kirk Memorial -Video

Following the death of George Floyd, our country was a mess of unhinged maniacs rioting in cities, burning buildings, looting, destroying historic landmarks, and harassing innocent people in their homes, ALL during a pandemic where Democrats had forced Americans to lock up and cover their faces.

But somehow the virus didn't impact anyone who thought looting a Target would stop racism, just the innocent people staying home who had nothing to do with the death at all. Not to mention the multiple funerals Floyd was allowed to have, while Americans weren't allowed to have any.

Yeah, that sucked, and the Left sucked for it - and it didn't change anything about Floyd's death.

On the other hand, we have Charlie Kirk, who was very violently assassinated in broad daylight in front of millions of people (including his wife and children), and his supporters have been praying, crying, and gathering together peacefully, leading up to his memorial today. You guys, thousands of people are going to be there ... heck, they're already lining up.

THIS IS WHO WE ARE.

We are not the same as our pals on the Left. Not even a little bit.

Watch:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! There are still 14 HOURS until Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona starts, and HUNDREDS of patriots are ALREADY lined up



Many of them from THOUSANDS of miles away.



They’re talking about Charlie, praying for his family, and are excited to fight for our country 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/MY4jFvTX8o — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2025

We don't destroy.

We don't tear down.

We build.

We create.

And we fight back by pushing a message they have to hear.

🚨 NOW: A sea of patriots are PACKED shoulder to shoulder for Charlie at State Farm Stadium just after 4AM.



The event is still multiple hours away. Traffic getting in is insane. There is a TON of energy in this movement. 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/9ZeDk6p84P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

From all over the country.

And what do you want to bet that when they leave, it's all cleaned up?

🚨 NOW: The true scope of the crowd for Charlie Kirk in Arizona — WOW.



Original estimates of 100K bumped to up to *300,000.*



This is going to be one of the most remembered days in modern US history. 🇺🇸



🎥 @realdukedenman pic.twitter.com/r4gT1mnVHI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

For Charlie.

