WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY

Would you look at that? Tom Homan is actually doing his job, and now there is magical corruption showing up? C'mon, Democrats, we weren't born yesterday. We watched you for decades, pushing lies while ignoring truths to play politics ...

Especially Megyn Kelly.

We DO NOT CARE. Don’t bother @RealTomHoman he’s a national treasure. https://t.co/Yg5ZEEUfgy — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 20, 2025

What she said.

Side note, the 'we do not care,' piece if from a popular streamer who has formed the 'We Do Not Care Club' for perimenopausal and menopausal women ...

She continued:

NO CREDIBLE EVIDENCE pic.twitter.com/mY8VbhCHFN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 20, 2025

Oooh, let us guess. Some anonymous source who knows a guy who was close to the situation (who also wishes to remain anonymous) says so and then the one anonymous source leaked that information anonymously on the condition that he or she could remain anonymous.

We've seen this before, can you tell?

But for whatever reason, The Bulwark dorks decided to try to pick a fight with Megyn.

You don’t care that government officials are taking cash bribes? What? https://t.co/DSK97LuqYU — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 20, 2025

Clutch those pearls, Tim! Guess he didn't recognize the shoutout to the We Do Not Care Club.

And you guys, Megyn went OFF:

We don’t trust you. We don’t trust the work of your president’s DOJ. We don’t trust the work of your president’s FBI.



You indicted our presidential candidate 4x with made-up BS charges trying to put him in jail for life. You changed laws so he could be civilly sued by a woman… https://t.co/XOmTkEliAV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 21, 2025

Her post continues:

... who didn’t even remember what year her alleged “rape” by him was. You let an AG who ran for office promising to “get Trump” try to bankrupt him on a claim so specious even the NY appellate court scoffed at it & had to reverse the damage award. One of yours killed Charlie and then you laughed at our pain, protested our vigils & said Charlie was to blame and in hell. You lied about the killer’s motives & said he was MAGA when you knew he wasn’t. You put us all in danger by not admitting the truth and then not relenting on the lies you tell about us. You cried endless tears for Jimmy Kimmel but none for Charlie. You gleefully cancelled all of us for five+ years and danced when we suffered. You censored us & ruined careers of distinguished doctors & others who dared to say the truth during Covid and George Floyd. You cost our children years of learning during lockdowns and endangered them with deadly myocarditis by burying the risk disclosures and never apologized or owned it. Your govt tried to strong arm Fox into firing Tucker bc of his J6 coverage and you said not a peep about the first amendment. You changed Title IX with the stroke of a pen, without consent, and endangered and hurt our defenseless daughters. You sterilized and cut off the healthy body parts of children & want to keep doing it. You (personally) had Doug Emhoff on as the scandal of his alleged woman abuse and cheating broke and you didn’t ask him ONE Q about it, then tried to tell us you care about women. You opened the border and let in ten+ million illegals who killed Laken Riley and 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray after they sexually assaulted her and threw her off a bridge, along with the countless other innocents they rape, murder and molest to this day. So no, we don’t care what you say about Tom Homan. We do not trust you. We only care about defeating you.

Damn, we love this woman.

Think she hurt Tim's widdle feelers:

One more thing.



“one of MINE” didn’t kill Charlie. Unless you mean he was a human or a man like me.



Charlie’s assassin is accountable for his actions. I’m accountable for mine. You are accountable for yours. That is how things work in a liberal democracy. And that’s how… https://t.co/98XxX3zM4J — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 21, 2025

Blah blah blah blah and blah. We won't bother you with the rest of his post. We assure you it doesn't get any better.

Oof.

This man is a liar and a stooge https://t.co/v5iB4eTRXr pic.twitter.com/mkeBz8Twoz — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) September 21, 2025

Among other things.

He thinks we - WE - are the ones responsible for pushing this country toward a civil war.



The absolute gall. https://t.co/CbV6lST9w3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 21, 2025

Yeah, he sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

