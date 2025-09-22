VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her

This past weekend, Nick Minock asked Abigail Spanberger point-blank about whether or not she supports men being in girls' bathrooms and private spaces. She knew at that moment she had to say something, so she went straight-Kamala-Harris, rattled off some bizarre talking points that had nothing to do with his yes or no question, and then literally ran away. She booked it as quickly as she could, while he staff tried to keep Minock from pushing her for an answer.

A real answer.

Now, why oh why would Virginia elect a woman who wouldn't say men don't belong in girls' bathrooms? This is not a difficult question.

Minock was understandably frustrated this past weekend and remains so ... clearly since he brought it up again this morning so people who may not have seen it over the weekend could see it.

Watch:

ICYMI over the weekend, I asked Abigail Spanberger, “Can you tell us directly, do you support biological males, who say they're women, using women's locker rooms and bathrooms and competing in women's sports?”



Her answer ⬇️ https://t.co/oLtwoX6316 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 22, 2025

Her answer: ARGLE BARGLE RAR chicky pa pa womp womp doodle pancake.

Or at least that's what it sounds like she said to this editor.

And then she TOOK OFF.

I am surprised the trans community is not just as outraged at @SpanbergerForVA non-answer on this subject. Unless she already met with them privately, told them she supports it and will refuse to to say it publicly to win the election. — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) September 22, 2025

This is actually an excellent point. You'd think her trans supporters would be disappointed that she refuses to say they have a right to use the wrong bathroom. This isn't very ally-ish of Abi. Ahem.

Don't let go of this, Nick. Her team believes she can skate through to victory by just ignoring the issue. She owes parents and children an answer. — Jerry_Drelling (@Jerry_Drelling) September 22, 2025

We don't envy Abi for having to appease the worst of the worst, but that is the party she has chosen ... she owns this—all of it.

Abigail also owns the hateful sock accounts attacking Nick for daring to ask her a straightforward question.

