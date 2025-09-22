Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman Ain't Having ANY Of It

It's been fascinating watching horrible people try to tarnish Charlie Kirk's lovely memorial. Clearly, these are people who never bothered to listen to Charlie when he was alive, so of course, they don't get it now that he's been killed.

Advertisement

That being said, those same people who don't get it should probably keep their big mouths shut.

Or not post on X.

You get what we mean.

Case in point:

Why are there fireworks at the "memorial service" for Charlie Kirk?



This is a WWE script... pic.twitter.com/RbA23Wk504 — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) September 21, 2025

Truth Seeker.

Right.

They really don't like that Erika Kirk didn't just crumble into the ground and allow her husband's legacy to fade away. No, they want to paint her as a charlatan or mock what they're doing in Charlie's memory. The gunman didn't end Turning Point; he renewed it.

TPUSA spokesman, Andrew Kolvet, dropped the troll:

Because our staff loves the effect. They see it as one of our event signatures. And most importantly, Charlie loved it. We do not grieve the way the world grieves. We refuse to let the evil that killed Charlie rob us of our joy in remembering his incredible life and legacy. https://t.co/hAxzm8AQMU — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 22, 2025

Nailed it.

Bingo. Boomity. BAM.

This. Right. Here.

Tell me you know nothing about Turning Point without telling me. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 22, 2025

You view it as a funeral...

WE view it as a celebration of his life. — Giovanni (@miabenetti) September 22, 2025

We are not the same.

Not even close.

============================================================

Related:

WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments

As Bad As You Think the Left Is I ASSURE You, They Are Far Worse

'All Skin Folks AIN'T Kinfolk': VA Democrat LEADER Goes on Racist Rant About Winsome Earle-Sears (Watch)

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY

We Are NOT the Same: Thousands From All Over the COUNTRY Line Up for Charlie Kirk Memorial -Video

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.