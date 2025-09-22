VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls'...
Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman Ain't Having ANY Of It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It's been fascinating watching horrible people try to tarnish Charlie Kirk's lovely memorial. Clearly, these are people who never bothered to listen to Charlie when he was alive, so of course, they don't get it now that he's been killed.

That being said, those same people who don't get it should probably keep their big mouths shut.

Or not post on X.

You get what we mean.

Case in point:

Truth Seeker.

Right.

They really don't like that Erika Kirk didn't just crumble into the ground and allow her husband's legacy to fade away. No, they want to paint her as a charlatan or mock what they're doing in Charlie's memory. The gunman didn't end Turning Point; he renewed it.

TPUSA spokesman, Andrew Kolvet, dropped the troll:

Nailed it.

Bingo. Boomity. BAM.

This. Right. Here.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We are not the same.

Not even close.

============================================================

