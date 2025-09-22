WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments

VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls'...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Seems Jimmy Kimmel's contract was already coming to an end before any of this FREE SPEECH nonsense came up, and there were questions about his future at ABC anyway.

How very convenient for the morons insisting this was all about freedom of speech and EVIL TRUMP shutting his critics down. You know, we're not really kidding when we say we're dealing with some of the dumbest, most ignorant, and uninformed dipwads on the Left in history. We blame Obama. No really. He loved him some Hollywood and they loved him back; so much, in fact, that they've been willing to self-destruct over the past two decades.

This should infuriate anyone who has had to listen to this crap about POOR KIMMEL for the past week or so.

From Page Six:

Jimmy Kimmel’s future at ABC was up in the air even before his incendiary TV comments, multiple sources told Page Six.

The multimillionaire late-night host had just months left on his deal with Disney and was set to start negotiations with bigwigs later this year.

However, we’re told that ABC may have been getting ready to push him out after this season.

In other words, it sounds like they were looking for a reason, and Jimmy gave them one.

Unfortunately, it sounds like ABC (Disney) is already in the process of caving, BUT keep in mind, if they bring the toad's show back, it's just proof that this was never about the Trump administration 'punishing a comedian' and always about his show sucking donkey and his bosses looking for a reason to fire him.

When you look at it like that, it's a win-win.

============================================================

