It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About Men in Girls' Spaces

As Twitchy readers know, when reporter Nick Minock asked Abigail Spanberger about whether or not she supports allowing men to use girls' locker rooms, bathrooms, and to compete in girls' sports, Abi rambled off some bizarre answer and then ran.

We shared the original footage of this incident earlier today, but now Minock has shared unedited footage and you guys, watch what Abi's staff does when he tries to follow up with her.

🚨New unedited video: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s staff scrambles to try to block me from asking follow up questions on does Spanberger support school policies that allow biological males to use girls locker rooms, bathrooms and compete in… pic.twitter.com/CFzRQM2ZWh — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 22, 2025

... in women’s sports.

Wow.

From ABC 7 News:

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has made it clear she’s opposed to biologically male students using female private spaces at school and competing in women’s sports. But Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has not made it clear where she stands on these two controversial issues. 7News has been trying for months to get her to clearly answer where she stands on the bathroom and locker room issue, which has divided school communities across Northern Virginia.

Which is probably why Abi spewed a bunch of nonsense and then RAN like her campaign depended on it.

It's crazy how hard her staff is working to prevent her from answering this fundamental question, as if they know that if she does, it will harm her and her campaign.

