WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk...
Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write The...
BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS...
Kimmel-Defending Howard Stern Says 'We're Not Gonna Bow to the Gov't' (Remember 'F**k...
YIKES! Check Out Ilhan Omar's List of 'Things' She's Proud to Be ......
VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls'...
Douglass Mackey Launches a Self-Awareness Nuke After Hillary Clinton Wraps Herself In the...
Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman...
WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy...
VIP
ABC News' Jon Karl's Defense of Remarks About Charlie Kirk's Murder Not Impressing...
The Washington Post Is Baffled -- BAFFLED! -- That Charlie Kirk's Memorial Required...
TikTok's Somaya Spews Lies: Dragging Erika Kirk and Usha Vance Through the Mud
David Pakman’s Hot Take: Smearing Charlie Kirk’s Touching Memorial as ‘Disgusting’ Rage-Ba...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About Men in Girls' Spaces

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

As Twitchy readers know, when reporter Nick Minock asked Abigail Spanberger about whether or not she supports allowing men to use girls' locker rooms, bathrooms, and to compete in girls' sports, Abi rambled off some bizarre answer and then ran.

Advertisement

We shared the original footage of this incident earlier today, but now Minock has shared unedited footage and you guys, watch what Abi's staff does when he tries to follow up with her.

Post continues:

... in women’s sports.

Wow.

From ABC 7 News:

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has made it clear she’s opposed to biologically male students using female private spaces at school and competing in women’s sports.

But Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has not made it clear where she stands on these two controversial issues.

7News has been trying for months to get her to clearly answer where she stands on the bathroom and locker room issue, which has divided school communities across Northern Virginia.

Which is probably why Abi spewed a bunch of nonsense and then RAN like her campaign depended on it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's crazy how hard her staff is working to prevent her from answering this fundamental question, as if they know that if she does, it will harm her and her campaign.

============================================================

Related:

BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS With Reiner and OOF -Watch

VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her

Nasty Troll Makes UGLY Dig at Erika Kirk's Memorial Entrance and TPUSA Spokesman Ain't Having ANY Of It

WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER EDUCATION TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write Themselves')
Doug P.
WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk Said at the Charlie Kirk Memorial
Aaron Walker
BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS With Reiner and OOF -Watch
Sam J.
WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments
Sam J.
VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement