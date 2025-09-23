Damning and DICTATOR-Y! Google Admits to What We All KNEW the Biden Admin Was Doing to Conservatives

Gosh, golly, gee.

The Biden Administration was pressuring Google to censor certain Americans for their political views? Could those certain Americans be conservatives? HRM.

This seems super important, y'all:

Google and YouTube credit @JudiciaryGOP for bringing transparency of and accountability for Big Tech’s censorship.



We will continue to hold Big Tech accountable. pic.twitter.com/lJiEalQZeE — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 23, 2025

But wait, there's more!

Even as Meta admitted the Biden-Harris censorship was wrong, others in Big Tech were reluctant to go on the record.



Now Google is acknowledging, for the first time, that it too faced censorship pressure from the Biden White House and that pressure was “unacceptable and wrong.” pic.twitter.com/KsZjtHIKvP — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 23, 2025

Unacceptable and wrong.

Those aren't the exact words we'd use, BUT if we used the words we want to, we're pretty sure they'd censor us ... again.

Ahem.

🚨 Google just admitted to Congress that it bent to Biden White House pressure and censored Americans.



Under questioning from Jim Jordan and the House Oversight Committee, the company conceded:



Biden officials demanded takedowns of legal speech...YouTube banned creators over… pic.twitter.com/8qYq5pYKcn — Reclaim The Net (@ReclaimTheNetHQ) September 23, 2025

Post continues:

... political views... and Europe is exporting censorship to the US. Now Google says it was “wrong,” it won’t rely on fact-checkers, and it will give banned and censored creators a path back to the platform.

NOW they admit it was wrong? Gosh, that's convenient. Can't help but notice they couldn't figure out it was wrong while THEY WERE LITERALLY DOING IT.

And they want us to believe Trump is the authoritarian trampling on Jimmy Kimmel's free speech?

Give us a freakin' break.

