VIP
Sorry, but No One Is Shocked That Kamala Harris Is a Self-Serving Homophobe
A Bad Escalator, a Bad Teleprompter, and Empty Words: President Trump Puts the...
'And THERE It Is': Scott Weiner's Response to Sinclair REFUSING to Bend the...
Listen to a SHOCKED UN After Trump Condemns Palestinian State and Demands Hamas...
Joe Scarborough Warns That Trump Might MAKE Democrats Attack the Right’s Freedom of...
Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL...
Toning Down the Rhetoric: Kamala Harris Tells Rachel Maddow That Trump Is a...
Minneapolis Councilwoman Wonsley Slams TPUSA Event at UMN As 'Extremist,' Ignores Left's R...
Eric Adams’ Mysterious Absence Sparks Rumors of NYC Re-Election Retreat
Homophobic Harris: Kamala Tells Rachel Maddow She Rejected Pete Buttigieg for VP Because...
Leftist Loons in Handmaid Costumes & Rainbow Flags Throw Tantrum to Shut Down...
VIP
CNN’s Harry Enten Delivers Devastating Polling for Democrats - What the GOP Must...
Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television

Damning and DICTATOR-Y! Google Admits to What We All KNEW the Biden Admin Was Doing to Conservatives

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Gosh, golly, gee. 

The Biden Administration was pressuring Google to censor certain Americans for their political views? Could those certain Americans be conservatives? HRM.

Advertisement

This seems super important, y'all:

But wait, there's more!

Unacceptable and wrong.

Those aren't the exact words we'd use, BUT if we used the words we want to, we're pretty sure they'd censor us ... again.

Ahem.

Post continues:

... political views... and Europe is exporting censorship to the US.

Now Google says it was “wrong,” it won’t rely on fact-checkers, and it will give banned and censored creators a path back to the platform.

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch
Sam J.
Advertisement

NOW they admit it was wrong? Gosh, that's convenient. Can't help but notice they couldn't figure out it was wrong while THEY WERE LITERALLY DOING IT.

And they want us to believe Trump is the authoritarian trampling on Jimmy Kimmel's free speech?

Give us a freakin' break.

============================================================

Related:

Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch

It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About Men in Girls' Spaces

BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS With Reiner and OOF -Watch

VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BIG TECH CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ FREE SPEECH JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch
Sam J.
A Bad Escalator, a Bad Teleprompter, and Empty Words: President Trump Puts the UN on FULL BLAST
Grateful Calvin
'And THERE It Is': Scott Weiner's Response to Sinclair REFUSING to Bend the Knee Sounds Pretty Fascist-y
Sam J.
Listen to a SHOCKED UN After Trump Condemns Palestinian State and Demands Hamas RELEASE Hostages (Watch)
Sam J.
Joe Scarborough Warns That Trump Might MAKE Democrats Attack the Right’s Freedom of Speech (Again)
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch Sam J.
Advertisement