Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on September 23, 2025

As Twitchy readers know, shortly before Charlie Kirk was assassinated for what he believed, Van Jones had accused him of using the murder of Iryna Zarutska to hate-monger racially. It was the last story we wrote about Charlie before he was killed in broad daylight the very next day.

It's true.

And as Megyn Kelly pointed out here, it was irresponsible of Jones to make such statements, and he has yet to 'fix it.' 

She says it far better.

It's been fascinating watching the Left not only try to pretend their constant hate-filled, violent rhetoric about Nazi this and fascist that couldn't have possibly inspired someone with serious mental illness to harm someone else, but also playing the victim at the same time. 

By fascinating, we mean predictable, repugnant, sad, and annoying AF.

... vile. 

Yes, Jones was vile for what he said before Charlie was murdered, and he's said since then has been equally vile.

When the Left shows you who they really are (say it with us), BELIEVE THEM.

============================================================

