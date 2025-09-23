Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch

As Twitchy readers know, shortly before Charlie Kirk was assassinated for what he believed, Van Jones had accused him of using the murder of Iryna Zarutska to hate-monger racially. It was the last story we wrote about Charlie before he was killed in broad daylight the very next day.

Advertisement

It's true.

And as Megyn Kelly pointed out here, it was irresponsible of Jones to make such statements, and he has yet to 'fix it.'

She says it far better.

“It was totally irresponsible of you - and you have yet to undo it…”

@megynkelly on “coward" Van Jones trying to spin his final private exchange with Charlie Kirk to help himself.



Watch and download: https://t.co/FjIiAjfcyc pic.twitter.com/lo2PfdlUGy — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 22, 2025

It's been fascinating watching the Left not only try to pretend their constant hate-filled, violent rhetoric about Nazi this and fascist that couldn't have possibly inspired someone with serious mental illness to harm someone else, but also playing the victim at the same time.

By fascinating, we mean predictable, repugnant, sad, and annoying AF.

He spent the days leading up to the murder calling him a racist and a white supremacist. He is partially responsible for what happened. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 23, 2025

"I wasn't trying to build his platform."



That part enrages me. He thinks his celebrity would have contributed to Charlie Kirk's platform? What an egomaniac! He could just say that he would have because there is no way to prove that and it would make him look a tad gracious. How… — Natali Morris (@natalimorris) September 23, 2025

... vile.

Yes, Jones was vile for what he said before Charlie was murdered, and he's said since then has been equally vile.

When the Left shows you who they really are (say it with us), BELIEVE THEM.

============================================================

Related:

It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About Men in Girls' Spaces

BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS With Reiner and OOF -Watch

VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls' Bathrooms Just DRAAAGS Her

WHAT Do We Have HERE? Turns Out Things Weren't So Great for Jimmy Kimmel's Gig BEFORE His Kirk Comments

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.