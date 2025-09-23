'And THERE It Is': Scott Weiner's Response to Sinclair REFUSING to Bend the Knee Sounds Pretty Fascist-y

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on September 23, 2025
Twitchy

Although Disney did cave and give Jimmy Kimmel his crap show back, which is costing them money, Sinclair, Inc. has refused to bend the knee, which, of course, brings this editor great joy. Now, you'd think the Democrats who spent the last week crying about free speech and insisting Trump was taking away a comedian's rights would be front and center defending Sinclair for making their own decision ...

Just kidding. C'mon, when have Democrats ever NOT been giant hypocrites?

Scott Wiener is already talking about using his power to 'break Sinclair up.' 

We can't even make this crap up.

Brendan Carr with the TKO:

Post continues:

... telling you today. 

Distortion because Democrats want to blame anything other than Disney and their local TV stations for Kimmel’s suspension.  Those businesses decided that, in their view, a suspension made sense.  The reporting on this is clear. 

Notably, this is the first time recently that any local TV stations have pushed back on a national programmer like Disney.  And that is a good thing because we want want empowered local TV stations.  After all, local TV stations—not the national programmers—have public interest obligations, and they should be making decisions that in their view meets the needs of their local communities. 

I walked through all of this in my Concordia remarks yesterday, which are posted below.

Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch
Sam J.
We've said it once, we'll say it a MILLION times, the Left always accuses the Right of what THEY are doing.

Democrats have always been the authoritarians, and they will always BE the authoritarians. That's why, when anyone disagrees with them, they try to destroy them.

Of course, it was self-serving nonsense. That's all they've got left.

