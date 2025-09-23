Boats on Blast: Marco Rubio Says U.S. Military Will Continue Bombing Narco-Terrorist Drug...
Eric Adams’ Mysterious Absence Sparks Rumors of NYC Re-Election Retreat

Note Found in ABC Shooter's Car Another SCARY Reminder of How Dangerous the Left Is (Megyn Kelly Zinger)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on September 23, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, in response to Jimmy Kimmel's being briefly suspended for his asinine and ugly comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination, some other lunatic Lefty fired into an ABC affiliate in California.

His timeline is INSANE, but the note he left in his car was outright scary.

When we say the Left is dangerous, we're not exaggerating for brownie points or clicks and taps. This is nuts.

Take a look:

From ABC:

At Hernandez Santana’s home, authorities discovered a weekly planner attached to his refrigerator with a handwritten note that stated, "Do the Next Scary Thing," court documents said.

Authorities found another note in his vehicle that read, "For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags," prosecutors said. The note also mentioned FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying to not support them and that they were “next," according to court documents.

We don't even want to hear any more BS from our pals on the Left about how both sides are violent because NO, they're not. 

Even though we know the mainstream media will do what it can to keep the truth from getting out there. Megyn Kelly with a zinger:

HAAAA

Sad, but funny and true, all in one.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

