Note Found in ABC Shooter's Car Another SCARY Reminder of How Dangerous the Left Is (Megyn Kelly Zinger)

As Twitchy readers know, in response to Jimmy Kimmel's being briefly suspended for his asinine and ugly comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination, some other lunatic Lefty fired into an ABC affiliate in California.

His timeline is INSANE, but the note he left in his car was outright scary.

When we say the Left is dangerous, we're not exaggerating for brownie points or clicks and taps. This is nuts.

Take a look:

Sacramento ABC shooter left a note in his car that read:



“For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags. Do not support Patel, Bongino, & Pam Bondi. They’re next. – C.K. from above.”https://t.co/GxnECULDbY — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 23, 2025

From ABC:

At Hernandez Santana’s home, authorities discovered a weekly planner attached to his refrigerator with a handwritten note that stated, "Do the Next Scary Thing," court documents said. Authorities found another note in his vehicle that read, "For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags," prosecutors said. The note also mentioned FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying to not support them and that they were “next," according to court documents.

We don't even want to hear any more BS from our pals on the Left about how both sides are violent because NO, they're not.

Even though we know the mainstream media will do what it can to keep the truth from getting out there. Megyn Kelly with a zinger:

We may never know the motive… https://t.co/4k90rXEK4B — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 23, 2025

HAAAA

Sad, but funny and true, all in one.

