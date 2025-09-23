Steven Crowder Asks X What They'd Rather Do Tonight Than Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Talk About Comedy GOLD

Now that both Sinclair and Nexstar have refused to air Jimmy Kimmel's show after Disney bowed to pressure, we imagine his audience won't quite be as large as he initially anticipated.

Disney announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return on Tuesday:



“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the… pic.twitter.com/llM6BDaRa0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2025

That being said, Steven Crowder's question about what people would rather do tonight than watch Jimmy Kimmel is comedy gold, Jerry.

Take a look:

What would you rather do tonight than watch Jimmy Kimmel?



I'll go first.



Take a Spirit Airlines flight with a female pilot. https://t.co/fQYDtLoqKH — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 23, 2025

He's a brave soul.

We've seen how this ends.

Ahem.

I would rather watch all 25 hours of Cory Booker's Senate speech pic.twitter.com/NTEdK3NS7O — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 23, 2025

DON'T DO IT. SAVE YOURSELF!

Take a Spirit Airline flight with a female pilot on my way to take a Carnival cruise that's been discounted. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 23, 2025

Of course, MAZE had to take it up a notch.

No novocaine root canal from a blind dentist 🦷💥👨‍🦯 — Tracy (@TracySmithMyers) September 23, 2025

Clean gas station toilets? — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) September 23, 2025

Bro, NO!

Watch Kamala on tour trying to drum up support for her new book — Inmanity (@Inmanity_US) September 23, 2025

Yeah, she's horrible.

I’d rather eat gas station sushi than watch Kimmel.



I’d rather slide down a 60 foot waterslide lined with rough grain sandpaper into a pit of rabies infected crocodiles, butt naked, than watch Kimmel.



I’d rather push up my nails with a flat head screwdriver than watch Kimmel. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) September 23, 2025

Yikes. NOOOOOO.

Mama says ...

