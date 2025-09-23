Facing Potential FBI Investigation, Keith Olbermann Backpedals REAL Fast and Apologizes to Scott Jennings

Keith Olbermann sent a horrifying post to Scott Jennings that said, 'You're next, mother f**ker.' Now, many people on X felt that Olbermann was making a threat against Jennings' person and took it upon themselves to bring the posts to the FBI's attention. Olbermann quickly deleted them but not before screenshots had been taken and the FBI informed.
Sounds like Olbermann is apologizing now ... likely to avoid an investigation.
Don't make that face, we didn't say it.
Take a look:
🚨 BREAKING: Facing potential FBI investigation, Keith Olbermann apologizes to Scott Jennings after vowing, "you're next, motherf*cker."— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025
"Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything… pic.twitter.com/WP8QNNbhmE
Post continues:
... anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant."
"I oppose and condemn political violence, and the threat of it. All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it - but this time is especially wrong I should've acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I'm sorry I delayed."
Uh-huh.
"could be misinterpreted"....lol— Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) September 23, 2025
Could be.
Right.
I don’t believe him.— MsGirlinAr (@lacoolio1) September 23, 2025
*cough cough*
I don’t give a sh*t— Fanatic 🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) September 23, 2025
No peace with beasts.
Arrest him. pic.twitter.com/Zs8x6gEnH2
He doesn't seem all that apologetic, ya' know?
Recommended
SCOTT JENNINGS: “Marking myself SAFE from that NUT, Keith Olbermann!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/EYZX6vm5Oh— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 23, 2025
We'll have to see how Jennings reacts to Keith's apology.
Heh.
============================================================
Related:
Steven Crowder Asks X What They'd Rather Do Tonight Than Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Talk About Comedy GOLD
Note Found in ABC Shooter's Car Another SCARY Reminder of How Dangerous the Left Is (Megyn Kelly Zinger)
VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on Democrat in EPIC Rant for, Among Other Things, Smearing Charlie Kirk
'And THERE It Is': Scott Weiner's Response to Sinclair REFUSING to Bend the Knee Sounds Pretty Fascist-y
Megyn Kelly Not ABOUT to Let Van Jones Weasel Out of His HATEFUL Accusations Against Charlie Kirk -Watch
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member