Facing Potential FBI Investigation, Keith Olbermann Backpedals REAL Fast and Apologizes to Scott Jennings

Keith Olbermann sent a horrifying post to Scott Jennings that said, 'You're next, mother f**ker.' Now, many people on X felt that Olbermann was making a threat against Jennings' person and took it upon themselves to bring the posts to the FBI's attention. Olbermann quickly deleted them but not before screenshots had been taken and the FBI informed.

Sounds like Olbermann is apologizing now ... likely to avoid an investigation.

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

Take a look:

🚨 BREAKING: Facing potential FBI investigation, Keith Olbermann apologizes to Scott Jennings after vowing, "you're next, motherf*cker."



"Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything… pic.twitter.com/WP8QNNbhmE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

Post continues:

... anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant." "I oppose and condemn political violence, and the threat of it. All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it - but this time is especially wrong I should've acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I'm sorry I delayed."

Uh-huh.

Could be.

Right.

I don’t believe him. — MsGirlinAr (@lacoolio1) September 23, 2025

*cough cough*

I don’t give a sh*t



No peace with beasts.



Arrest him. pic.twitter.com/Zs8x6gEnH2 — Fanatic 🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) September 23, 2025

He doesn't seem all that apologetic, ya' know?

SCOTT JENNINGS: “Marking myself SAFE from that NUT, Keith Olbermann!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/EYZX6vm5Oh — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 23, 2025

We'll have to see how Jennings reacts to Keith's apology.

Heh.

