We Call It KARMA and It's Spelled BA-HA-HA: James Comey Piece About Jailing Trump Comes Back to Haunt Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, James Comey is expected to be indicted soon, and it's about time. For years, we've covered corruption on the Left, and for years, we've seen zero consequences for these people—especially someone like Comey who has been openly targeting Donald Trump for years and years.

You'd think he would have perhaps thought twice about this piece, BUT it was January of 2024, and none of these mouthbreathers thought Trump would ever win again.

And as we've said over and over again, they never thought they'd get caught. 

This is really something special. Heh.

From the original article:

I have heard it said that America needs to tread carefully in the way we handle prosecutorial or legal decisions about Donald Trump, lest we provoke violence. We are supposed to worry about the tumult his many indictments might bring from his millions of followers. We should approach the issue of disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment with great care, we are warned, as it might bring violent mobs down upon us. And, most recently, we are told there will be bedlam if he doesn’t get complete immunity.

Even then, they were pushing the lie that the Right is violent and dangerous. And we wonder why we're seeing such violence from the Left. People like Comey fed them a stream of hate and paranoia for almost a decade.

Guess Comey should have tread carefully. Ahem.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man, our sides.

Nope, not even Twitchy can make this up.

This is just too perfect. Well, unless you're James Comey.

Nope, not at all.

We made a similar face.

Something like that.

