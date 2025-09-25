We Call It KARMA and It's Spelled BA-HA-HA: James Comey Piece About Jailing Trump Comes Back to Haunt Him

As Twitchy readers know, James Comey is expected to be indicted soon, and it's about time. For years, we've covered corruption on the Left, and for years, we've seen zero consequences for these people—especially someone like Comey who has been openly targeting Donald Trump for years and years.

Advertisement

You'd think he would have perhaps thought twice about this piece, BUT it was January of 2024, and none of these mouthbreathers thought Trump would ever win again.

And as we've said over and over again, they never thought they'd get caught.

This is really something special. Heh.

From the original article:

I have heard it said that America needs to tread carefully in the way we handle prosecutorial or legal decisions about Donald Trump, lest we provoke violence. We are supposed to worry about the tumult his many indictments might bring from his millions of followers. We should approach the issue of disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment with great care, we are warned, as it might bring violent mobs down upon us. And, most recently, we are told there will be bedlam if he doesn’t get complete immunity.

Even then, they were pushing the lie that the Right is violent and dangerous. And we wonder why we're seeing such violence from the Left. People like Comey fed them a stream of hate and paranoia for almost a decade.

Guess Comey should have tread carefully. Ahem.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man, our sides.

Comey? Can’t make this up. — ImmutableType.com (@Immutable_type) September 25, 2025

Nope, not even Twitchy can make this up.

This is just too perfect. Well, unless you're James Comey.

This didn’t age well — Steve (@somatg3) September 24, 2025

Nope, not at all.

We made a similar face.

Pomposity Dies In Darkness https://t.co/sSCdVcuETt — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 24, 2025

Something like that.

============================================================

Related:

And THIS Is How It's DONE! Jillian Michaels Calls Down the THUNDER on Psychos Sending Her Death Threats

Facing Potential FBI Investigation, Keith Olbermann Backpedals REAL Fast and Apologizes to Scott Jennings



Steven Crowder Asks X What They'd Rather Do Tonight Than Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Talk About Comedy GOLD

Note Found in ABC Shooter's Car Another SCARY Reminder of How Dangerous the Left Is (Megyn Kelly Zinger)

VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on Democrat in EPIC Rant for, Among Other Things, Smearing Charlie Kirk

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.