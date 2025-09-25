Asra Nomani's Thread on Fairfax HS Ignoring Girl (14) Scared of Boy Watching...
Kamala Harris Goes FULL Kamala Harris on Pro-Palestinian Protester and It's NOT Good ... for Her (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Even now, after all of these years covering politics and the news, we still enjoy watching people on the Left eat one another. There's just something so satisfying about watching someone as horrible as Kamala Harris having to deal with the craziness her own rhetoric created.

Harris is currently on a tell-all book tour, and last night she was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protester.

Enjoy.

Where have we heard her say that before? OH YEAH, when she was debating Pence. 'I'm speaking.'

She's still an unlikable, entitled hag. You'd think losing to Trump the way that she did might have given her some self-reflection but, nope. She still sucks.

HA.

So painful.

She ended up with what, $20 million in debt?

This is an interesting point. Harris was up for quite a few months on the Democratic side of things ... which is sort of like being queen of the most unpopular people in the country, but still. Now that people are seeing her again, she's dropped like a rock.

Asra Nomani's Thread on Fairfax HS Ignoring Girl (14) Scared of Boy Watching Girls Undress a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Lefties, there's a reason she never even won a primary.

But hey, run her again. We dare you.

