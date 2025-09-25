Chris ‘Lawfare’ Murphy: How Dare Trump Go After His Opponents Like We Just...
Fueled With Rage? Arlington Sex Offender Who Exposed Himself to Girls Snaps, Says He's Being MISGENDERED

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly

Since Abigail Spanberger has refused to simply say whether or not she supports men in girls' spaces (the two time she's been asked she literally ran away or gave a word salad answer that had zero to do with the question she was asked), we have to assume she's ok with what's happening in Arlington, VA with registered sex offender, Richard Cox.

It seems Cox is unhappy that the prosecutor keeps referring to him as 'he'.

How dare they misgender the sex offender ... *eye roll*

Take a gander:

Post continues:

... said no. 

One woman testified when she walked in an Arlington girls high school locker room after swim class for her young daughter she saw Cox masturbating in a shower stall with the curtain open. She said her young daughter was with her when she saw Cox touching his erect penis.

Arlington Public Schools allows people to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on their gender identity.

Wow. Just ... wow.

This is terrifying. And to think Arlington Public Schools allows this, that Democrats have not only voted for this but fought to keep it, there are no words. It's not hard to realize that this is WRONG. Our children should be safe in their own bathrooms and locker rooms.

It's not MEAN to keep perverts out.

Just sayin'.

