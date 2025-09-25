Fueled With Rage? Arlington Sex Offender Who Exposed Himself to Girls Snaps, Says He's Being MISGENDERED

Since Abigail Spanberger has refused to simply say whether or not she supports men in girls' spaces (the two time she's been asked she literally ran away or gave a word salad answer that had zero to do with the question she was asked), we have to assume she's ok with what's happening in Arlington, VA with registered sex offender, Richard Cox.

It seems Cox is unhappy that the prosecutor keeps referring to him as 'he'.

How dare they misgender the sex offender ... *eye roll*

Take a gander:

🚨Right now, registered sex offender Richard Cox is in an Arlington court hearing where women are testifying that they saw Cox naked in Arlington high school girls locker rooms.



Cox says he’s a woman and asked the judge to tell the prosecutor to stop misgendering him. The judge… https://t.co/oEmfENSjt3 pic.twitter.com/3jzfefRmeX — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 25, 2025

Post continues:

... said no. One woman testified when she walked in an Arlington girls high school locker room after swim class for her young daughter she saw Cox masturbating in a shower stall with the curtain open. She said her young daughter was with her when she saw Cox touching his erect penis. Arlington Public Schools allows people to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on their gender identity.

Wow. Just ... wow.

This is terrifying. And to think Arlington Public Schools allows this, that Democrats have not only voted for this but fought to keep it, there are no words. It's not hard to realize that this is WRONG. Our children should be safe in their own bathrooms and locker rooms.

It's not MEAN to keep perverts out.

Just sayin'.

Abigail Spanberger voted to protect predators like Richard Cox.



Cox — a registered sex offender — is accused of exposing himself and masterbating in Arlington girls’ locker rooms in front of women & kids.



Spanberger will not protect your daughters’ safety.



Vote for Winsome! — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) September 25, 2025

Bingo.

🚨 SICK: Richard Cox—a registered sex offender—was caught masturbating in a girls’ locker room while a girl and her mom watched in horror.



This is the evil Abigail Spanberger voted for and she refuses to say it’s wrong. https://t.co/uOlrZ8um2h — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 25, 2025

What she said, all day, every day.

