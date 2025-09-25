Jessica Tarlov Tries Spinning What Trump Said to Prove the Govt. DID Pressure Disney and WOW, That's Dumb

WaPo Says SecDef Pete Hegseth Calling a Meeting With Hundreds of Generals and...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on September 25, 2025
Meme

Jessica Tarlov, ever the purveyor of alternative facts, has once again graced us with a post that would make Pinocchio blush, claiming Republicans tried to deny government pressure on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension before Trump allegedly admitted it. This narrative conveniently ignores the fact that Trump's comments on Truth Social were more about his disdain for Kimmel's return than an outright admission of government pressure, a detail Tarlov seems to have overlooked in her rush to spin a tale. 

Meanwhile, the backdrop of this drama includes the recent expectation of an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, a move Trump has publicly supported, adding another layer to Tarlov's 'puzzle' of government overreach. However, her post fails to connect these dots with any objective evidence.

We know, we could have stopped writing after the words, 'her post fails.'

Take a look at this:

Another piece of what puzzle, exactly?

This broad ... 

Tell us how you really feel, Gunther. Sheesh, he's so shy.

Heh.

An oldie but a not-so goodie.

That's totally how fascism works. The government takes your show away and then magically gives it back when Hollywood throws a temper tantrum. 

Yeah, totally.

