Caught Red-Faced: James Comey's 'Not Afraid' Video Proves He's Terrified and the KARMA Is Delish (Watch)

Oh, look who’s playing the victim card now! James Comey, the man who once hinted at assassinating Trump, is suddenly crying 'I'm not afraid' and 'I'm innocent' after being indicted by a grand jury.

This is the same Comey who spent years trying to take down Trump, only to find himself on the receiving end of justice.

His dramatic video statement, where he claims his family knew the 'costs' of standing up to Trump, sounds more like a bad soap opera script than a serious defense. And let's not forget, this indictment comes after Trump’s not-so-subtle push for accountability, making Comey’s sudden innocence plea look like a desperate attempt to rewrite history.

The irony is thick enough to cut with a knife, and we’re here for every delicious slice of it.

Just watch this bizarre video he likely thought made him look brave ... it's so strange:

BREAKING: James Comey, who once hinted at the assassination of President Trump, speaks after being indicted by grand jury



"I'm not afraid."



"I'm innocent."



"Let's have a trial." pic.twitter.com/FfoMZXLF8t — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 26, 2025

Yes, let's have a trial.

This will be FUN.

Jerkoff looks like he fell asleep in the sun with his glasses on. Trump owns you, Comey, you fraud! pic.twitter.com/JpF9bcvkBD — Jayroo (@jayroo69) September 26, 2025

He's likely wearing cover-up under his eyes; unfortunately, he chose a really bad shade for his complexion.

Gosh, we had a similar reaction.

Comey has a huge blind spot. He sees himself as the hero, even when he's lying to Congress and obstructing justice. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) September 26, 2025

Good point.

However, breaking the law even if you think you're doing it for the greater good is still breaking the law, Jimmy.

