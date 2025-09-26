Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Joe Scarborough Calls James Comey a...
CNN's Comey Indictment Banner Basically Asks Everybody to Pretend the Last Several Years...
You're COOKED Bro: Scott Jennings Calls NC Gov. Josh Stein OUT for Hemming...
Aaron Rupar's Beta Meltdown: Chip Roy's Anti-Sharia Stance Triggers Leftist, X Cheers Roy'...
The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Wife of Deported Illegal Goes from Sob Story to Shoving Match, Lands in...
Newsom's Jab Flops: X Unearths His Family's Nazi-Linked Wine Brand and 'N' Bottle...
EPA Employees Denied Free Booze at Climate Hysteria Happy Hours: Science Weeps
Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictmen...
VIP
Wolf Pack of Lies: Blitzed CNN Anchor Claims It’s a Mystery Why Shooter...
The Gaily Show: Jon Stewart and DNC Chair Ken Martin Grapple with the...
'Shove the Pitchforks Out of Sight', J.K. Rowling Responds to Emma Watson
WATCH: Trump Tells the Press What the President of Somalia Said About Ilhan...
High Crimes: Adam Carolla Tells Jesse Watters That Towering James Comey Is Too...

Caught Red-Faced: James Comey's 'Not Afraid' Video Proves He's Terrified and the KARMA Is Delish (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on September 26, 2025
grok

Oh, look who’s playing the victim card now! James Comey, the man who once hinted at assassinating Trump, is suddenly crying 'I'm not afraid' and 'I'm innocent' after being indicted by a grand jury. 

Advertisement

This is the same Comey who spent years trying to take down Trump, only to find himself on the receiving end of justice. 

His dramatic video statement, where he claims his family knew the 'costs' of standing up to Trump, sounds more like a bad soap opera script than a serious defense. And let's not forget, this indictment comes after Trump’s not-so-subtle push for accountability, making Comey’s sudden innocence plea look like a desperate attempt to rewrite history. 

The irony is thick enough to cut with a knife, and we’re here for every delicious slice of it.

Just watch this bizarre video he likely thought made him look brave ... it's so strange:

Yes, let's have a trial.

This will be FUN.

He's likely wearing cover-up under his eyes; unfortunately, he chose a really bad shade for his complexion.

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictment
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Gosh, we had a similar reaction.

Good point.

However, breaking the law even if you think you're doing it for the greater good is still breaking the law, Jimmy.

============================================================

Related:

Jessica Tarlov Tries Spinning What Trump Said to Prove the Govt. DID Pressure Disney and WOW, That's Dumb

It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him

He's Had ENOUGH! Tom Homan Goes OFF on Lefties/Dems for Comparing ICE to Nazis and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Fueled With Rage? Arlington Sex Offender Who Exposed Himself to Girls Snaps, Says He's Being MISGENDERED

Asra Nomani's Thread on Fairfax HS Ignoring Girl (14) Scared of Boy Watching Girls Undress a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM JAMES COMEY LAWSUIT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictment
Aaron Walker
You're COOKED Bro: Scott Jennings Calls NC Gov. Josh Stein OUT for Hemming and Hawing Over 'Iryna's Law'
Sam J.
Wife of Deported Illegal Goes from Sob Story to Shoving Match, Lands in Congressman's Office for Photo Op
justmindy
Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Joe Scarborough Calls James Comey a 'Martyr'
Grateful Calvin
Aaron Rupar's Beta Meltdown: Chip Roy's Anti-Sharia Stance Triggers Leftist, X Cheers Roy's Real Talk
justmindy
'Shove the Pitchforks Out of Sight', J.K. Rowling Responds to Emma Watson
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictment Aaron Walker
Advertisement