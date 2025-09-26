It's BS, Just Like You: Katie Couric's Sideways Dig at Trump Admin Over Violence on the Right BACKFIRES

Remember when Katie Couric was relevant? Yeah, we don't either.

That being said, Couric is doing what she's always done, taking a passive-aggressive tone with a story that she'd like to spin in a particular way. Now, we know this is not just something Couric does, that all of our pals on the Left and in the mainstream media pull this sort of crap, but from her ... it's even more annoying.

This is so passive-aggressive? Why not just ask, instead of asking in a way that forms an opinion? WE'RE kidding. We know she can't and won't actually do that.

Take a look:

Why would the US Justice Department remove a study from its website last week that concluded that far-right extremists have killed far more Americans than any other domestic terror group? .



The now-archived report, titled "What National Institute of Justice Research Tells Us… pic.twitter.com/2EtBi52lmu — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 25, 2025

Post continues:

... About Domestic Terrorism," was reportedly removed from the DOJ's website between September 11 and 12, according to Jason Paladino, an independent investigative reporter. Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10 while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University. In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, President Trump and others in the administration have repeatedly claimed that “the radical left causes tremendous violence” and that they “seem to do it in a bigger way” than groups on the right. This study, based on research spanning three decades, represented one of the most comprehensive government assessments ever of domestic terrorism patterns. It found that “militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States” and that “the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism”. Amidst all the accusations from the administration, we republished a piece examining political violence by Art Jipson and Paul J. Becker from the University of Dayton, which found that most domestic terrorists in the US are politically on the right, and right-wing attacks account for the vast majority of fatalities from domestic terrorism.

The rest of her post is self-serving BS that we won't share.

Just guess how this is going over:

Because it’s bullshit just like you. We have eyes Katie. https://t.co/bayrd4SRaf — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) September 26, 2025

There it is.

Study from the CATO Institute....who, by their own admission, align w the left. What a shocker to see a leftist MSM shill like you citing them. You and your ilk have learned NOTHING from recent events. Nothing. Tone deaf twatwaffle... pic.twitter.com/lyXXSC0tLT — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 26, 2025

Because the statics were obliviously cooked.



Even the Atlantic admits it now, Katie. pic.twitter.com/ZqcJHYXjtU — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 26, 2025

But, the right! Trump! REEE!

Sorry, Katie. You guys own this.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lawfare efforts that have now backfired.

