Megyn Kelly Has Just ONE Word for Ridiculous Wall Street Journal Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Foes

Democrats and the Leftist media think Americans are stupid.

And they're right about half of the country; you know, the people who actually vote for them. The rest of us, however, have been paying very close attention to the amount of lawfare lobbed at Donald J. Trump over the past decade and understand that what is happening is justified.

Not to mention absolutely not 'unprecedented'.

These people ...

Justice Department officials are racing to obtain criminal charges this week against former FBI Director James Comey, escalating President Trump’s unprecedented efforts to prosecute his political foes https://t.co/9CtPPC26mo — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 24, 2025

Unprecedented efforts to prosecute his political foes.

Right.

*laughs in Joe Biden*

*laughs in Barack Obama*

Megyn Kelly had a similar reaction:

Bingo.

Yikes, I wonder who actually set that precedent… Not Comey, right? — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) September 25, 2025

He definitely did his part.

The democrats set this precedent...



Job 4.8. "As I have observed, those who plow evil and those who sow trouble reap it." pic.twitter.com/XztuNzssTy — LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) September 26, 2025

Oh yeah.

Unprecedented? As in we’ve never seen this before? Really?



👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/NnHxAQvCPk — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) September 25, 2025

But you know, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

You mean like the Justice Dept did to Donald Trump under AutoPen Biden? — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) September 25, 2025

That darn, sneaky auto-pen!

The word unprecedented is doing a lot of heavy lifting here — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) September 26, 2025

Perhaps the heaviest lifting ever.

