HUGS! Zeek Arkham Makes Serena Williams Look Like a DOLT With 'Love' Letter...
Beer Lives MATTER! JD Vance Owns Whiny Lefty By Calling for THIS Violence...
Brian Stelter Notes MAGA Is Thrilled and Convinced James Comey Is 'Guilty of,...
It's BS, Just Like You: Katie Couric's Sideways Dig at Trump Admin Over...
Just Last Year a Smug Comey Explained to Jen Psaki How Putting Trump...
DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Learns the HARD WAY How Dumb It Is to...
Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Joe Scarborough Calls James Comey a...
CNN's Comey Indictment Banner Basically Asks Everybody to Pretend the Last Several Years...
You're COOKED Bro: Scott Jennings Calls NC Gov. Josh Stein OUT for Hemming...
Caught Red-Faced: James Comey's 'Not Afraid' Video Proves He's Terrified and the KARMA...
Aaron Rupar's Beta Meltdown: Chip Roy's Anti-Sharia Stance Triggers Leftist, X Cheers Roy'...
The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Wife of Deported Illegal Goes from Sob Story to Shoving Match, Lands in...
Newsom's Jab Flops: X Unearths His Family's Nazi-Linked Wine Brand and 'N' Bottle...

Megyn Kelly Has Just ONE Word for Ridiculous Wall Street Journal Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Foes

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on September 26, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Democrats and the Leftist media think Americans are stupid.

And they're right about half of the country; you know, the people who actually vote for them. The rest of us, however, have been paying very close attention to the amount of lawfare lobbed at Donald J. Trump over the past decade and understand that what is happening is justified.

Advertisement

Not to mention absolutely not 'unprecedented'.

These people ... 

Unprecedented efforts to prosecute his political foes.

Right.

*laughs in Joe Biden*

*laughs in Barack Obama*

Megyn Kelly had a similar reaction:

Bingo.

He definitely did his part.

Oh yeah.

But you know, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Recommended

It's BS, Just Like You: Katie Couric's Sideways Dig at Trump Admin Over Violence on the Right BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Advertisement

That darn, sneaky auto-pen!

Perhaps the heaviest lifting ever.

============================================================

Related:

Beer Lives MATTER! JD Vance Owns Whiny Lefty By Calling for THIS Violence on the Right to Stop and LOL

It's BS, Just Like You: Katie Couric's Sideways Dig at Trump Admin Over Violence on the Right BACKFIRES

You're COOKED, Bro: Scott Jennings Calls NC Gov. Josh Stein OUT for Hemming and Hawing Over 'Iryna's Law'

Caught Red-Faced: James Comey's 'Not Afraid' Video Proves He's Terrified and the KARMA Is Delish (Watch)

Jessica Tarlov Tries Spinning What Trump Said to Prove the Govt. DID Pressure Disney and WOW, That's Dumb

============================================================

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP JAMES COMEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's BS, Just Like You: Katie Couric's Sideways Dig at Trump Admin Over Violence on the Right BACKFIRES
Sam J.
HUGS! Zeek Arkham Makes Serena Williams Look Like a DOLT With 'Love' Letter About WOKE Cotton Plant Decor
Sam J.
Beer Lives MATTER! JD Vance Owns Whiny Lefty By Calling for THIS Violence on the Right to Stop and LOL
Sam J.
DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Learns the HARD WAY How Dumb It Is to Threaten GOP After Comey Indictment
Sam J.
Catherine Herridge Thinks THIS Is the (Alleged) Lie That Triggered James Comey’s Indictment
Aaron Walker
Brian Stelter Notes MAGA Is Thrilled and Convinced James Comey Is 'Guilty of, Well... Something'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

It's BS, Just Like You: Katie Couric's Sideways Dig at Trump Admin Over Violence on the Right BACKFIRES Sam J.
Advertisement