HUGS! Zeek Arkham Makes Serena Williams Look Like a DOLT With 'Love' Letter About WOKE Cotton Plant Decor

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on September 26, 2025
From gif

Serena Williams is very upset about a fake cotton plant decoration.

No, really.

We can only wish we had as much time as she apparently does to be upset over a fake plant. Seriously, who thinks like this? Oh wait, yeah ... we know.

Zeek Arkham's response to her 'not feeling great' about a fake plant is simply spectacular.

Take a look:

Post continues:

Out of nowhere, Harriet Tubman appeared and told me she could get me to freedom. Initially, I expressed confusion because I was in my own house and thought I was already free, but she pointed a musket at me and told me she wasn’t going to jeopardize lives. I agreed.

Anyway, I’m in Canada right now, trying to make my way back to New York. I feel all of your pain, though.  Damned cotton! 

Hugs,

Zeek

Heh.

But that's different.

Or something.

Oh, and there's this as well; it doesn't even really look like cotton but go off, Serena.

Like, YEAH!

