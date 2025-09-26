HUGS! Zeek Arkham Makes Serena Williams Look Like a DOLT With 'Love' Letter About WOKE Cotton Plant Decor

Serena Williams is very upset about a fake cotton plant decoration.

No, really.

We can only wish we had as much time as she apparently does to be upset over a fake plant. Seriously, who thinks like this? Oh wait, yeah ... we know.

Zeek Arkham's response to her 'not feeling great' about a fake plant is simply spectacular.

Take a look:

Dear Serena,



I know exactly how you feel. I accidentally cut myself and I got a bag of cotton and some alcohol. I picked one and immediately, I could hear the cries of my ancestors toiling in a field. I fell to the floor, screaming and crying because I could feel their pain.… pic.twitter.com/J53riGOEx5 — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) September 26, 2025

Post continues:

Out of nowhere, Harriet Tubman appeared and told me she could get me to freedom. Initially, I expressed confusion because I was in my own house and thought I was already free, but she pointed a musket at me and told me she wasn’t going to jeopardize lives. I agreed. Anyway, I’m in Canada right now, trying to make my way back to New York. I feel all of your pain, though. Damned cotton! Hugs, Zeek

Heh.

But that's different.

Or something.

This is what REAL cotton looks like and I’m a White guy who literally picks it for real!



She was triggered by Hobby Lobby decorative cotton… lol pic.twitter.com/0CQNRJp3fF — Bryan McNally (@4CatRanch) September 26, 2025

Oh, and there's this as well; it doesn't even really look like cotton but go off, Serena.

Also, I'd like to publicly shame her for the cultural appropriation of Valley Girl hair. pic.twitter.com/H3HBuusDQR — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 26, 2025

Like, YEAH!

