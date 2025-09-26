DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Learns the HARD WAY How Dumb It Is to Threaten GOP After Comey Indictment

Senator Richard (Dick) Blumenthal, the man who once claimed to be a Vietnam War hero (spoiler alert: he wasn't), is now lecturing Republicans about the dangers of political retribution after James Comey got indicted.

Funny, right?

Blumenthal's warning suggests Republicans might face similar legal actions, as if Democrats haven't been playing this game for years. This comes hot on the heels of Trump celebrating Comey's indictment as "JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" on Truth Social, a move that has Blumenthal and his ilk clutching their pearls and crying foul.

But let's be real, Blumenthal's 'what goes around comes around' rhetoric is rich coming from a party that weaponized the justice system against Trump and his allies for years.

🚨 JUST IN: Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) sends WARNING to Republicans after James Comey is indicted, warning they could do the SAME to a conservative figure next.



"What goes around comes around."



He said it with a straight face.



"It's time for Republican colleagues to say -… pic.twitter.com/PL8ufjGFzt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2025

"It's time for Republican colleagues to say - enough is enough!"

Wow. We can't help but wonder if Dick realizes he's a Democrat, and if so, whether he's aware of the lawfare his party has employed over the past decade.

Seems X is wondering the same.

They literally indicted Trump. They hate when we beat them in their own game. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) September 26, 2025

They love their own game until we start playing it and using their rules. Then, all of a sudden, we're the bad guys for doing the same things they've been doing for years. This happens repeatedly; the fact that Dick is pushing this is just one of the reasons the Democratic Party is on the brink of collapse.

As our pals on the Left have been saying for years and years, no one is above the law, Dick.

Not even James Comey.

