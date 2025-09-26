Beyond an FBI BOMBSHELL: What 274 Agents Sent to the Capitol on January 6th Are Saying Now Is DAMNING

Jasmine Crockett Says Those Who Support James Comey’s Indictment are Un-American and Unpat...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Nearly five years later, we're still seeking answers about who was behind January 6th and the role the government may have played. Yeah, yeah, we know, we're not supposed to say things like that out loud, we'll stick on our tinfoil hat so the maniacs on the Left don't come after us.

We're only kidding a little bit.

It seems like there were a lot of FBI agents at J6, and now that things are coming out, it appears they weren't happy about it.

From justthenews:

Many of the agents’ feedback focused on the Washington Field Office and its culture. “WFO is a hopelessly broken office that's more concerned about wearing masks and recruiting preferred racial/sexual groups than catching actual bad guys,” one worker wrote.

Added another: “I wish you all would pay more attention to our safety than what type of masks we wear. If you are going to deploy us to a riot situation, then give us the proper damn safety equipment--helmet, face shield, protective clothing--and training!”

The after-action responses – 50 pages in all – were located by current FBI Director Kash Patel’s team and recently turned over to the House Judiciary Committee and its special subcommittee investigating security failures and weaponization of law enforcement during the Jan. 6 riot.

