The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'
BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event, in Southport, North Carolina: Killer Shot at Crowd From...
Cato Institute Vice President Enjoys Parallel Universe View on Left-Wing Terrorism
Kamala Harris: Jimmy Kimmel Lying That a MAGA Shooter Assassinated Charlie Kirk Was...
State Attorney Says Man Pleasuring Himself in Kids’ Park Is Wrong, but Not...
VIP
Jon Stewart to DNC Chair Ken Martin: Democrats Have Too Many Problems to...
Mark Ruffalo Claims the 'Immigrants’ Aren’t the Criminals … White People Are
Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Claiming Trump Is to Blame for...
VIP
Halloween Display Features Two Mannequins in MAGA Hats Being Hanged Under a Mexican...
ICE Agent Tries to ‘Run Over’ Congressional Candidate in a Public Crosswalk
VIP
Parents & Teachers Rally for Their Gun-Toting, ICE-Dodging Superintendent Like He's a Sain...
Oregon Governor Kotek's Galactic Vacation: Clueless on Portland’s Antifa Chaos as Trump Se...
Stephen Miller Asks Why Governor Newsom Press Office Account Called Him a Fascist
Dinosaur Diaspora: Prehistoric Theme Park is Selling Off Its Menagerie of Monstrous Mechan...

Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE Is Absolutely CUH-RAY-ZEE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on September 28, 2025
Twitchy

If you're anything like us, you can't understand how an illegal alien was actually the superintendent for the largest school district in Iowa. Then again, we all know how insane and ridiculous the Left has been in their roles, positions, offices, and seats, so maybe we shouldn't be surprised.

Advertisement

That being said, there is no way ... NO WAY ... anyone did an appropriate background check on Ian Roberts.

No.

Freaking.

Way.

Laura Powell stepped in and did their work for them ... 

Grab a snack.

So we don't even really know how old this man is.

Awesome.

Post continues:

His Facebook lists two secondary schools in Guyana as alma maters.

Gosh, that seems odd.

Recommended

BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event, in Southport, North Carolina: Killer Shot at Crowd From a Boat (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Post continues:

... appears he does have a EdD from an online university. He also claims he did a postdoc at Harvard.

An online university.

Alrighty then.

Post continues:

... Leadership Coach/Chief Thought Partner” for a private company since 2020, while he was a superintendent for two difference school districts. (I am not going to bother to share all the bios that inflate his job titles to the point of lying.)

What the Hell is a thought partner?

You know what? We don't wanna know.

Advertisement

Post continues:

Nor can I find a record of George Washington University giving out a “Principal of the Year” award to anyone, ever. Roberts was a principal at Anacostia High at the time, if any sleuths want to look into it.

See what we mean? NO WAY anyone did an actual background search on this man.

We wonder why.

Post continues:

After pleading guilty to violating Pennsylvania gun laws, he released a statement that insinuated the officer was motivated by racism and mentioned that he was “a trained Commissioned Military Officer with a wealth of experience in firearms training and safety.” I found some indications that he was in the Guyanese military, and this would explain the gap he had before entering college in the US in 1995. (Depending on which birth year is accurate, he was either 17, 22, or 25 in 1995.)

FFS.

Advertisement

Post continues:

If true, he was born prior to 1973.

So one way or another, he lied.

Shocker.

Post continues:

Although Roberts has worked in many different places, there is no sign of a connection to either locale. They both worked for Lighthouse Academies at the same time, which is likely how they met.

His date of birth on the marriage certificate is 1970, and his place of birth is Guyana. He was previously married and divorced in 2006. It appears he put a Social Security Number on the form.

Hrm.

Post continues:

... another woman. Roberts has continued to have his wages garnished due to one of these lawsuits, which still has not been closed.

Advertisement

Read that again - which still has not been closed.

In his self-published book.

Because of course.

Uh huh.

Post continues:

Sadly, his children’s birth do not get a mention in his life chronology.

This sounds worse and worse.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... a letter of eligibility. In particular, he had not provided the necessary proof of his doctorate and had not completed the FBI check. An attorney advised them that they could use an “alternate route” to confirm his eligibility for the position. The plan was to employ him, and “hopefully” the FBI clearance would come through within 90 days. Roberts became superintendent in August 2020, and I cannot find anything in the board’s records that indicates whether they revisited the matter.

Told you guys, this is nuts.

Post continues:

... ratings for Roberts came before the board even knew that he would make personnel decisions that would cost the district significant sums in legal settlements.

DEI at its worst, folks. No words.

============================================================

Related:

BOOMAGE: James Woods Is ALL of US As He Reads Yet Another Post From a Republican TALKING Instead of DOING

Beyond an FBI BOMBSHELL: What 274 Agents Sent to the Capitol on January 6th Are Saying Now Is DAMNING

Advertisement

Abigail Spanberger’s Rage-Fueled Rants Are Not Only WRONG for Virginia, They're Dangerous

EPIC Post OWNS Dems Crying About Comey Indictment By Detailing EVERY Piece of Lawfare Dems Threw at Trump

HUGS! Zeek Arkham Makes Serena Williams Look Like a DOLT With 'Love' Letter About WOKE Cotton Plant Decor

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION ICE LAWSUIT MARYLAND MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event, in Southport, North Carolina: Killer Shot at Crowd From a Boat (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
The Stupid, It Burns: Bill Kristol Claims That American Cities Are 'ICE Ravaged'
Grateful Calvin
Mark Ruffalo Claims the 'Immigrants’ Aren’t the Criminals … White People Are
Brett T.
Cato Institute Vice President Enjoys Parallel Universe View on Left-Wing Terrorism
Gordon K
Kamala Harris: Jimmy Kimmel Lying That a MAGA Shooter Assassinated Charlie Kirk Was a **JOKE**
Warren Squire
ICE Agent Tries to ‘Run Over’ Congressional Candidate in a Public Crosswalk
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event, in Southport, North Carolina: Killer Shot at Crowd From a Boat (VIDEO) Aaron Walker
Advertisement