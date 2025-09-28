Just. WOW: DEEP Dive Into the Des Moines School Superintendent Arrested by ICE Is Absolutely CUH-RAY-ZEE

If you're anything like us, you can't understand how an illegal alien was actually the superintendent for the largest school district in Iowa. Then again, we all know how insane and ridiculous the Left has been in their roles, positions, offices, and seats, so maybe we shouldn't be surprised.

That being said, there is no way ... NO WAY ... anyone did an appropriate background check on Ian Roberts.

No.

Freaking.

Way.

Laura Powell stepped in and did their work for them ...

Ian Roberts, the Des Moines school superintendent arrested by ICE, has so many inconsistencies in his public biographies that it’s amazing that no one questioned his identity before.



I’ll keep adding receipts to this thread as I find information. 🧵 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Grab a snack.

Court records show Roberts’s birthdate as December 18, 1970. But his original Wikipedia entry, created by an account that nearly matches a handle Roberts uses, says he was born December 18, 1978. And records from athletic competitions list his DOB at December 18, 1973. pic.twitter.com/3kzSP8cwjh — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

So we don't even really know how old this man is.

Awesome.

Roberts is quoted in 2020 referring to Guyana as his birthplace and saying that his father immigrated to the United States in the 1980s and his mother in the 2000s. But in a 2024 local news story, he claims he was born in Brooklyn and raised by a single mother. His Facebook lists… pic.twitter.com/0LDZrHXBAi — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Post continues:

His Facebook lists two secondary schools in Guyana as alma maters.

Gosh, that seems odd.

Roberts’s LinkedIn lists a lot of universities, though notably, the degrees are absent. Elsewhere, he claims two master’s degrees and two doctorates, in addition to a bachelor’s. (I found some sources that claim he has a PhD, but I will presume these were honest errors.) It… pic.twitter.com/zq9wNfWvSJ — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Post continues:

... appears he does have a EdD from an online university. He also claims he did a postdoc at Harvard.

An online university.

Alrighty then.

During the years that Roberts supposedly was earning numerous graduate degrees, he also claims to have been continuously employed, as a teacher for a few years, then as a school administrator for almost two decades. His LinkedIn indicates that he was moonlighting as an “Executive… pic.twitter.com/lgUvzNnaCp — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Post continues:

... Leadership Coach/Chief Thought Partner” for a private company since 2020, while he was a superintendent for two difference school districts. (I am not going to bother to share all the bios that inflate his job titles to the point of lying.)

What the Hell is a thought partner?

You know what? We don't wanna know.

Roberts’s official bio from his current employer, Des Moines Public Schools, states, “While in the nation’s capital he was named the George Washington University’s 2013 Washington D.C. Principal of the Year.” I have searched and search and cannot find any record of this award.… pic.twitter.com/hYwYwT4ZDz — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Post continues:

Nor can I find a record of George Washington University giving out a “Principal of the Year” award to anyone, ever. Roberts was a principal at Anacostia High at the time, if any sleuths want to look into it.

See what we mean? NO WAY anyone did an actual background search on this man.

We wonder why.

One of Roberts’s more interesting claims, from his bio in his 2009 self-published book, is that he was a “Commissioned Military Officer” and a “Police Officer/Detective.” He dropped this service from his resume until 2022, when a run-in with law enforcement became public. After… pic.twitter.com/PsMcGowgnE — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Post continues:

After pleading guilty to violating Pennsylvania gun laws, he released a statement that insinuated the officer was motivated by racism and mentioned that he was “a trained Commissioned Military Officer with a wealth of experience in firearms training and safety.” I found some indications that he was in the Guyanese military, and this would explain the gap he had before entering college in the US in 1995. (Depending on which birth year is accurate, he was either 17, 22, or 25 in 1995.)

FFS.

More on Roberts’s military service in a self-published book he wrote. He says he graduated from officer candidate school when he was 22 and then worked at security detail for Queen Elizabeth. Her visit was in 1994. (It was her first visit in 28 years, not 50 as he says.) If true,… pic.twitter.com/C2ippIfkEt — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Post continues:

If true, he was born prior to 1973.

So one way or another, he lied.

Shocker.

Here is Roberts’s marriage certificate from his 2017 marriage. (I removed a couple of identifying details of other parties, and SSNs were redacted by the county.)



He married a woman who lived in Arkansas, and who now lives in Texas, according to her online bios. Although… pic.twitter.com/V8tCxblKze — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Post continues:

Although Roberts has worked in many different places, there is no sign of a connection to either locale. They both worked for Lighthouse Academies at the same time, which is likely how they met. His date of birth on the marriage certificate is 1970, and his place of birth is Guyana. He was previously married and divorced in 2006. It appears he put a Social Security Number on the form.

Hrm.

Some of these court cases from Maryland are not Ian Andre Roberts, the Des Moines superintendent, but most of them appear to be. The records show he had children with a previous wife, who he divorced in 2006, and it appears he had at least one child out of wedlock with another… pic.twitter.com/UOZIKEta6t — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Post continues:

... another woman. Roberts has continued to have his wages garnished due to one of these lawsuits, which still has not been closed.

Read that again - which still has not been closed.

As others have reported, the Chair of the Des Moines school board that hired Roberts was Michelle Obama’s Chief of Staff.



Roberts also met Michelle Obama when she was the graduation speaker at the high school where he was the principal. That speech featured prominently in his… pic.twitter.com/NSihRWkoRo — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

In his self-published book.

Because of course.

Oops, I posted the wrong image in the prior post. I meant to share this image that shows that Jackie Norris, Michelle Obama’s former Chief of Staff, helped get Roberts his position as Superintendent in Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/zptVfqu81w — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

Uh huh.

This is a new one for me! For his 2017 wedding, Roberts essentially had his resume written on a cake. It’s hard to make out, but it appears that he claims degrees from St. John’s (2000), Morgan State (2007), and Georgetown (2014).



Sadly, his children’s birth do not get a mention… pic.twitter.com/rROhnBT1E3 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

Sadly, his children’s birth do not get a mention in his life chronology.

This sounds worse and worse.

Ian Roberts was offered the position of superintendent at Millcreek Township School District in Erie, Pennsylvania in May 2020. School board minutes from July show that they were struggling to ratify the contract because Roberts could not produce the documents necessary to obtain… pic.twitter.com/0BudeOEqZJ — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

... a letter of eligibility. In particular, he had not provided the necessary proof of his doctorate and had not completed the FBI check. An attorney advised them that they could use an “alternate route” to confirm his eligibility for the position. The plan was to employ him, and “hopefully” the FBI clearance would come through within 90 days. Roberts became superintendent in August 2020, and I cannot find anything in the board’s records that indicates whether they revisited the matter.

Told you guys, this is nuts.

Roberts was superintendent for Millcreek Township for three years. Each year the board gave him a rating of “meets expectations”—the equivalent of a grade of C on their 5-point scale. His replacement has received a rating of “outstanding”—their top mark—each year.



These poor… pic.twitter.com/ZC3nF3H9FM — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

... ratings for Roberts came before the board even knew that he would make personnel decisions that would cost the district significant sums in legal settlements.

DEI at its worst, folks. No words.

============================================================

