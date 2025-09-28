So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...
FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on the Terrorist Group

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on September 28, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We've been reading about Antifa tormenting, harassing, and even terrorizing journalists like Andy Ngo for years. Still, something this editor didn't necessarily consider is how the now domestic terrorist group treated photographers who were trying to document their 'efforts' across the country.

And now that the Trump administration has finally deemed the group terrorists, many people are speaking up.

Like this photographer:

Post continues:

... people’s cameras.

Photography is not a crime.  It’s a First Amendment right repeatedly upheld by our courts, and it’s one of our personal liberties in America.  

Nonetheless, Antifa would seek to use force and violence to deprieve you of your liberty.  I am not a fascist yet I’m still subject to their threats and violence for my free speech and my hobby of photography.  

Frankly I’m glad that they have now been named a domestic terrorism group.  I’m glad that the full force of the Federal government is coming down on them and I hope they get their ass kicked in Portland.  

These are some of the most violent, intolerant, insufferable people you will ever meet.  

It’s about time that they get a taste of their own medicine.

Yes. It's past time, actually.

Other photographers chimed in:

Post continues:

... with hammers and bike locks, attacking photographers, destroying cameras.   Our country would be a better place without them and their violence.

Yeah, hitting people in the face with a hammer sounds like terrorism to us. Just sayin'.

This may well be the smartest post we've seen today. 

And she's spot on.

Interesting point.

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

