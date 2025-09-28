FINALLY, a Taste of Their OWN Medicine! Photographer Antifa Threatened Goes OFF on the Terrorist Group

We've been reading about Antifa tormenting, harassing, and even terrorizing journalists like Andy Ngo for years. Still, something this editor didn't necessarily consider is how the now domestic terrorist group treated photographers who were trying to document their 'efforts' across the country.

And now that the Trump administration has finally deemed the group terrorists, many people are speaking up.

Like this photographer:

Several times when shooting protests around the San Francisco Bay Area I’ve been threatened by Antifa. They’ve threatened to kick my ass, to destroy my camera.



I typically keep my distance from these assholes but I’ve watched them beat other photographers and destroy other… pic.twitter.com/mtCp6qdYzt — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

... people’s cameras. Photography is not a crime. It’s a First Amendment right repeatedly upheld by our courts, and it’s one of our personal liberties in America. Nonetheless, Antifa would seek to use force and violence to deprieve you of your liberty. I am not a fascist yet I’m still subject to their threats and violence for my free speech and my hobby of photography. Frankly I’m glad that they have now been named a domestic terrorism group. I’m glad that the full force of the Federal government is coming down on them and I hope they get their ass kicked in Portland. These are some of the most violent, intolerant, insufferable people you will ever meet. It’s about time that they get a taste of their own medicine.

Yes. It's past time, actually.

Other photographers chimed in:

I had someone slap an FBI sticker on my back in Oakland during Oscar Grant protests. Except I’d already had prior conversations with one of the protesters who was well respected by them. He pulled it off my back and scolded the people who did it and told them I was cool and to… — lane hartwell (@lanehartwell) September 28, 2025

These people hate photography and photographers and are violent — but the streets do not belong to them, they belong to all of us, including photographers. I was somewhat ambivalent about them originally until I saw the extent of their violence. Hitting people in the face with… — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) September 28, 2025

Post continues:

... with hammers and bike locks, attacking photographers, destroying cameras. Our country would be a better place without them and their violence.

Yeah, hitting people in the face with a hammer sounds like terrorism to us. Just sayin'.

Antifa is just like Covid.



It gave assholes permission to be themselves. — Edie (@EdeeLoree) September 28, 2025

This may well be the smartest post we've seen today.

And she's spot on.

We underestimate the DSA, which gives cover, paves the way for, and actively glorifies political violence.https://t.co/qf51wDDDRT — Gianmatteo Costanza (@emissionite) September 28, 2025

Interesting point.

Because God forbid there’s evidence that shows the actual narrative instead of the one they want to present. — Miche (@myxprofilemiche) September 28, 2025

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

