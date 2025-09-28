BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter...
So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on September 28, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats are still all sorts of butthurt over the fact that they couldn't stop Pete Hegseth's appointment.

Next to Trump, he may be the one they complain the most about, barely inching JD Vance out.

For example, John Harwood really thought he had Pete Hegseth THIS TIME ... 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, wait, it gets better.

You know, Harwood was psyched about the piece, although we're not 100% sure he actually read the whole thing. Brit Hume with the most polite fact-check we may have ever seen. 

YA' DON'T SAY.

But but but ... Hegseth!

Sounds like someone who actually understands how our military should function.

And you know Harwood can't stand it.

