So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume Pointed Out Something HILARIOUS

Democrats are still all sorts of butthurt over the fact that they couldn't stop Pete Hegseth's appointment.

Next to Trump, he may be the one they complain the most about, barely inching JD Vance out.

For example, John Harwood really thought he had Pete Hegseth THIS TIME ...

"Pete Hegseth wasn’t tapped as Secretary of Defense and War and Lethality and Pull-Ups because of his visionary plans to restructure the military.



"He got the job because Trump knew he'd never say, 'No, sir,' and because he looks good on TV.



"That’s it." https://t.co/Dstb9Pl7sd — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 27, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, wait, it gets better.

"Hegseth, a veteran, carved his niche railing against the 'woke military.'



"But his natural habitat is the makeup chair, prepping to play 'serious person' on TV.



"When his nomination looked doomed, he saved himself by theatrically yelling at reporters.



"Trump loved it." — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 27, 2025

You know, Harwood was psyched about the piece, although we're not 100% sure he actually read the whole thing. Brit Hume with the most polite fact-check we may have ever seen.

The author quoted in this post also writes in the same article that he has "full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome." And as the quote below suggests, he thinks we need the Pentagon to be headed by someone who will defy the commander in chief. https://t.co/QYgt4mT72z — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 28, 2025

YA' DON'T SAY.

But but but ... Hegseth!

There are left-wingers in the military especially in the Pentagon. Pete has re-organized things at 5-Wall in a way more overall beneficial to good order in the military. Recruitment is up massively. Does that sound like a yes-man is running the place? — RadioP1 (@RadioP1) September 28, 2025

Sounds like someone who actually understands how our military should function.

And you know Harwood can't stand it.

