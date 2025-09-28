Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump Was Indicted Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

We can always count on Scott Jennings to keep things in perspective. He's genuinely a giver that way, saying the things we'd like to say to people we'd like to say them to. He is a walking-talking, fearless, fact-checking machine who spends a lot of time making our pals on the Left and in the mainstream media (same difference) cry.
He also makes for some great Twitchy fodder.
So you see, we owe this man several dozen freshly baked cookies.
Especially when he uses James Comey's own words to drop ... James Comey.
This is brilliant:
A grand jury in a very liberal jurisdiction decided that the evidence warranted charges against James Comey.— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 28, 2025
He'll go to trial & a jury of his peers will decide whether he is guilty.
So I'll just say what Comey said when Trump was indicted, "It's a good day for the rule of law" pic.twitter.com/eprv0QaEIT
He's right, you know.
It is a good day for the rule of law.
Heck, you'd think even Comey himself could respect that, you know?
Never thought he could be indicted in DC. Must be a slam dunk.— C Dub 817🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) September 28, 2025
We certainly hope so since no one is above the law.
No one is above the law…. pic.twitter.com/xzmVWrgama— Chi-Town John (@Shytownboy) September 28, 2025
Funny how the same people who cheered when Trump was indicted are suddenly preaching “rule of law” now that Comey’s the one in the hot seat.— Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) September 28, 2025
The system they weaponized is finally boomeranging back.
Poetic justice, anyone? ⚖️🔥
Poetic justice indeed.
