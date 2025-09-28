So CLOSE! John Harwood REALLY Thought He HAD Pete Hegseth Until Brit Hume...
Scott Jennings OWNING James Comey by Quoting What He Said the Day Trump Was Indicted Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

We can always count on Scott Jennings to keep things in perspective. He's genuinely a giver that way, saying the things we'd like to say to people we'd like to say them to. He is a walking-talking, fearless, fact-checking machine who spends a lot of time making our pals on the Left and in the mainstream media (same difference) cry.

He also makes for some great Twitchy fodder.

So you see, we owe this man several dozen freshly baked cookies.

Especially when he uses James Comey's own words to drop ... James Comey.

This is brilliant:

He's right, you know.

It is a good day for the rule of law.

Heck, you'd think even Comey himself could respect that, you know?

We certainly hope so since no one is above the law.

Poetic justice indeed.

