The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE

It's so weird how that thing the Left swears isn't happening keeps happening. This is the third story in as many days about voter fraud happening. This writer covered other examples of voter fraud here and here. This is how it always goes:

Advertisement

The Left says this thing isn't happening, it's a Right-wing conspiracy The Left admits it's happening, but not that much. The Left says it's happening, it's widespread, and it's a good thing.

We're somewhere around 2.

BREAKING: 14% of illegals in one single apartment complex in GA say they are registered to vote.



And it's all on tape:



pic.twitter.com/9GWfhTTlEY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 31, 2024

All on tape.

That thing that isn't happening.

If that percentage carries into the larger illegal population...that’s, what, like 3-5 Million non-citizen voters? — Tennessee-Dave™ Ratliff (@xChicagoDave) July 31, 2024

Something like that.

No one is going to do anything — Brett (@Texan__Pride) July 31, 2024

Nope. The Left will say it's illegal (which is why they opposed the SAVE Act), but no one enforces the laws.

Here’s your evidence of widespread election fraud — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 31, 2024

On. Video.

That thing that never happens, is happening.



We told you so.. pic.twitter.com/WXJBuIGVUx — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 31, 2024

And happening all over.

Many states allow you to register to vote once you get a drivers license.



Many states now allow illegals to get a drivers license. Making it easy for them to register to vote. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 31, 2024

All by design.

Don't worry.



Illegals won't vote because it's against the law. https://t.co/pHkmvgVJKT — Bobo from Texas (@BoboFromTexas) July 31, 2024

Right.

So @GovKemp @GaSecofState what are you going to do about this 👇🏻 We’re fed up with the BS being allowed in our state/country!!! Your actions will determine my family’s future votes for you as well https://t.co/JFQ4U91g8x — Gina…#MAGA2024 #WakeupAmerica (@JDsRose1) August 1, 2024

They don't care.

The GOP establishment *does not care.* They can fundraise from the minority. And remain in Congress. https://t.co/u77akY4ILq — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) July 31, 2024

It doesn't seem like anyone has interest in addressing the issue.

If Trump loses, this will be the main reason, and the media will quickly sweep it under the carpet.



Don’t think the USA will ever recover. And Republicans (as we know them) may never win another federal election. So yeah, it’s kind of a big deal. https://t.co/aANbe3Jabe — Joseph Bovino (@joebovino) August 1, 2024

Advertisement

A very big deal.

Remember this insane statistic the next time some libtard or RINO talks about "reforming" the immigration system.

The only acceptable number of illegals registered to vote should be zero, which incidentally is also the exact number of illegals allowed into the country. https://t.co/cEqJpLs2Np — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 1, 2024

This is correct.

It is a felony to commit voter fraud.



New York will not have any of this. https://t.co/ZxmM2CBVOQ — 2024 NYS Assembly D65 Independent Reform Party (@Helen4NY) August 1, 2024

New York lets violent criminals walk free. We don't believe they would enforce this.