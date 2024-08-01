Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported...
OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troub...
Jordanian Nationals Who Tried to Breach Marine Base Walk Free After Posting Bail
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on...
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (R...
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
MSNBC Rages, Liberal Meltdown at Trump Truth Bombs!
Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was...
Biden Stomps on the Mother of All Projection Rakes With This Backfired Attempt...
Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED a...
Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden...

The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 01, 2024
Megan Farmer/Omaha World-Herald via AP

It's so weird how that thing the Left swears isn't happening keeps happening. This is the third story in as many days about voter fraud happening. This writer covered other examples of voter fraud here and here. This is how it always goes: 

Advertisement
  1. The Left says this thing isn't happening, it's a Right-wing conspiracy
  2. The Left admits it's happening, but not that much.
  3. The Left says it's happening, it's widespread, and it's a good thing.

We're somewhere around 2.

All on tape.

That thing that isn't happening.

Something like that.

Nope. The Left will say it's illegal (which is why they opposed the SAVE Act), but no one enforces the laws.

On. Video.

And happening all over.

Recommended

CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Brett T.
Advertisement

All by design.

Right.

They don't care.

It doesn't seem like anyone has interest in addressing the issue.

Advertisement

A very big deal.

This is correct.

New York lets violent criminals walk free. We don't believe they would enforce this.

Tags: ELECTION ELECTION FRAUD GEORGIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS VOTER FRAUD VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Brett T.
Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported Last July
Brett T.
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
Amy Curtis
OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul
Amy Curtis
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump
Grateful Calvin
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden and Harris
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump Brett T.
Advertisement