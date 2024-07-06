Axios: House Democrats Pulling Out the Big Guns Against SAVE Act

Whenever anyone accused President Joe Biden and his administration of leaving the border wide open to import voters, they're quickly reminded by liberals that undocumented people aren't allowed to vote. The Biden-Harris HQ rapid-response team keeps trying to shame House Speaker Mike Johnson over the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (the SAVE Act), which would prohibit illegals from voting in federal elections. "It's already illegal!" they say. OK, then it should be an easy vote, right?

Just a day ago, Elon Musk posted that anyone who opposed the SAVE Act was a traitor.

Axios is reporting Saturday that House Democrats are bringing out the "big guns" to oppose the SAVE Act:

SCOOP: House Democratic leadership is bringing out the big guns against a Republican bill set to be voted on next week that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections, Axios has learned. https://t.co/dYvqtnf8Y6 — Axios (@axios) July 6, 2024

So, who are the big guns? House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, for one. And that's the only one Axios names.

Musk has said that it's essentially on the honor system. Democrats say you should have to show nothing more than a driver's license to vote (if that), but that's complicated by the fact that states including California and Minnesota have issued millions of driver's licenses to illegal immigrants. (Rep. Ilhan Omar said it made the roads safer.)

If you find yourself on the team that doesn’t want proof of citizenship to vote, you’re on the wrong team. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 6, 2024

Weird how Democrats want criminal illegals to vote. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 6, 2024

Democrats need votes from illegal immigrants to help them steal the 2024 election. https://t.co/mo2MUdWkVK — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 6, 2024

They are telling your their plan. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 6, 2024

Can't really make it any more obvious, can they? — Donkey Punch (@LeDonkey_Punch) July 6, 2024

Elon said it correctly. Anyone in Congress who votes against this bill is a traitor. — David (@Mr_NiceGuy_007) July 6, 2024

Why would any American representative be against this? — Joseph (@_Semper_Virilis) July 6, 2024

When the Democrats are telling you they plan to use illegal immigration to steal the election. Believe them. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 6, 2024

Yawn... Democrats in the Senate won't bring it up for a vote and even if they did Biden wouldn't sign it. The time to bring these issues up was when we had leverage - i.e. the crazy spending bills we just gave the Democrats. — @amuse (@amuse) July 6, 2024

There is no agenda more important to Democrats than election fraud and enabling non-citizen voting.



Democrats know they would be perpetual losers without fraudulent voting. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) July 6, 2024

Remember that right-wing conspiracy theory that welfare offices were handing out voter registration forms to illegal aliens? That turned out to be true.

So, one party not only wants non-citizens to vote, but a super-aggressive about it.



I thought that was a conspiracy theory. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) July 6, 2024

This must be satire. Ya'll told us this wasn't happening. — Marv (@MarvSaidWhat) July 6, 2024

And this is why Republicans need a trifecta win 2024. So common sense legislation such as this can be passed. — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) July 6, 2024

Read the below. Then read it again. Then read it again. A major DC establishment publication says that House Democrats are “bringing out the big guns,” to get illegal aliens to vote in 2024. How can any American support a party that wants to flood the ballot box with illegals? https://t.co/4lp92bQEuP — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 6, 2024

The idea that this proposal is even slightly controversial tells you a great deal about how extreme today's far-left Democrats have become. — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) July 6, 2024

