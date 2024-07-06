Axios: House Democrats Pulling Out the Big Guns Against SAVE Act

The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Whenever anyone accused President Joe Biden and his administration of leaving the border wide open to import voters, they're quickly reminded by liberals that undocumented people aren't allowed to vote. The Biden-Harris HQ rapid-response team keeps trying to shame House Speaker Mike Johnson over the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (the SAVE Act), which would prohibit illegals from voting in federal elections. "It's already illegal!" they say. OK, then it should be an easy vote, right?

Just a day ago, Elon Musk posted that anyone who opposed the SAVE Act was a traitor.

Axios is reporting Saturday that House Democrats are bringing out the "big guns" to oppose the SAVE Act:

So, who are the big guns? House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, for one. And that's the only one Axios names. 

Musk has said that it's essentially on the honor system. Democrats say you should have to show nothing more than a driver's license to vote (if that), but that's complicated by the fact that states including California and Minnesota have issued millions of driver's licenses to illegal immigrants. (Rep. Ilhan Omar said it made the roads safer.)

The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'
Brett T.
Remember that right-wing conspiracy theory that welfare offices were handing out voter registration forms to illegal aliens? That turned out to be true.

***

Tags: CITIZENSHIP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS VOTING

The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'
Brett T.
