Bloomberg Columnist Was Wrong About Thinking Biden Couldn't Bring Down Crime Rates

Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter Registration to Illegals

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on June 23, 2024
X

It sure is strange how so many supposed 'conspiracy theories' turn out to be true. The gas stove ban that wasn't happening, until it was (unless you're special, like Kamala Harris) comes to mind.

At the beginning of May, the Biden-Harris campaign mocked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for introducing legislation that would prohibit illegal immigrants from voting in federal elections. It wasn't necessary, the campaign said, because it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in federal elections. The AP dutifully carried water for the administration too, saying illegals voting in federal elections was merely a 'Right-wing talking point.'

Well, guess what? Welfare offices across the country are handing out voter registration forms to illegal immigrants.

That think the media and the Biden-Harris campaign swore was illegal and wasn't happening.

More from The New York Post:

Welfare offices and other agencies in 49 US states are providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of citizenship, leading Republicans and conservatives to call for swift federal action to stop the handouts.

Every state but Arizona — which recently passed a law barring the practice on state but not federal forms — gives applicants for either welfare benefits, driver’s licenses, or in some cases, mail-in ballots voter registration forms without demanding proof of citizenship.

There is currently no requirement on federal voting forms to provide proof of US citizenship, though it is illegal to falsely claim one is a citizen or for a non-citizen to cast a ballot in a federal election.

But millions of migrants with humanitarian parole, refugee or asylum status are eligible for benefits that would bring them to the offices where voter registration takes place.

Conspiracy theorists: 1

Democratic Party talking points: 0

Also a good question.

Trump was convicted and the Left screamed 'No one is above the law!'

Except for their preferred ideological groups.

We're not enforcing any other laws, so why would they enforce these?

The GOP needs to go to court and sue. The Left would if the roles were reversed.

Something to think about.

Very strange.

No way whatsoever.

Totally impossible.

Exactly.

Definitely on the 'so what?' phase of this.

Which is why turnout is so important.

