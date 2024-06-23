Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter Registration to Illegals

It sure is strange how so many supposed 'conspiracy theories' turn out to be true. The gas stove ban that wasn't happening, until it was (unless you're special, like Kamala Harris) comes to mind.

At the beginning of May, the Biden-Harris campaign mocked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for introducing legislation that would prohibit illegal immigrants from voting in federal elections. It wasn't necessary, the campaign said, because it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in federal elections. The AP dutifully carried water for the administration too, saying illegals voting in federal elections was merely a 'Right-wing talking point.'

Well, guess what? Welfare offices across the country are handing out voter registration forms to illegal immigrants.

That think the media and the Biden-Harris campaign swore was illegal and wasn't happening.

Welfare offices in 49 states are handing out voter registration applications to illegal aliens. No proof of citizenship required. https://t.co/JshPCpYHRC — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) June 23, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Welfare offices and other agencies in 49 US states are providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of citizenship, leading Republicans and conservatives to call for swift federal action to stop the handouts. Every state but Arizona — which recently passed a law barring the practice on state but not federal forms — gives applicants for either welfare benefits, driver’s licenses, or in some cases, mail-in ballots voter registration forms without demanding proof of citizenship. There is currently no requirement on federal voting forms to provide proof of US citizenship, though it is illegal to falsely claim one is a citizen or for a non-citizen to cast a ballot in a federal election. But millions of migrants with humanitarian parole, refugee or asylum status are eligible for benefits that would bring them to the offices where voter registration takes place.

Conspiracy theorists: 1

Democratic Party talking points: 0

Wait. Why are illegals getting welfare? — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 23, 2024

Also a good question.

Is there anyone in government that is willing to support the laws of the land? Only citizens can vote in federal elections- how can employees register voters that will break the law- aiding and abetting a criminal act! — Pedro (@iu77bu81) June 23, 2024

Trump was convicted and the Left screamed 'No one is above the law!'

Except for their preferred ideological groups.

From the article you posted:

“it is illegal to falsely claim one is a citizen or for a non-citizen to cast a ballot in a federal election.”

Do you really think non-citizens are going to risk criminal prosecution and deportation in order to vote? — UrbanistaRamon (@UrbanistaRamon) June 23, 2024

We're not enforcing any other laws, so why would they enforce these?

The courts need to be involved in this. — The Indolent Intellectual (@drtoddmcelroy) June 23, 2024

The GOP needs to go to court and sue. The Left would if the roles were reversed.

They don’t have to vote, they just need to generate a ballot.

Remember, it’s who counts the ballots that matters. — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) June 23, 2024

Something to think about.

Another “conspiracy theory” turns out to be true.



Strange that Arizona requires proof of citizenship for state, but not federal elections 🤔 https://t.co/9ehbjWmuty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2024

Very strange.

There is absolutely no way the people that tried to remove their opponent from ballots, manufactured crimes to imprison him and is currently locking up his allies would stoop to rigging an election with millions of illegals they’ve spent the last 3.5 years importing.



No way. https://t.co/Y1d6nFJC4C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 23, 2024

No way whatsoever.

Totally impossible.

"I didnt know it was illegal to vote, why would the welfare office hand me a voter registration card if I wasnt eligible?" https://t.co/f0o5Bepfaw — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) June 23, 2024

Exactly.

I was assured this does not happen or are we on to the "Yeah, it happens, and so what?" phase https://t.co/DvDdSLZOTd — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) June 23, 2024

Definitely on the 'so what?' phase of this.

On the downside, our elections are totally rigged, they're doing it out in the open now, and they've been doing it for years.



On the plus side... look at how close most elections have been, even WITH that rigging. https://t.co/d8La76vWJu — Rochester Radar (@RochesterRadar) June 23, 2024

Which is why turnout is so important.