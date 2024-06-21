The Left Is Above the Law: DA Bragg DROPS Charges Against Columbia Protesters, Citing 'Lack of Evidence'

This is the least surprising story in 2024. For years now, the 'defund the police' Left have engaged in selective application of the law and outright lawfare: criminals get off with minimal (if any) charges, while law abiding citizens get dragged through the legal system on trumped up charges.

So that Bragg dropped charges against the Columbia protesters is exactly what we said would happen.

Outrage as Manhattan DA Bragg’s office drops nearly all cases from Columbia University’s anti-Israel protest https://t.co/sq9l6315i7 pic.twitter.com/EATuUnZcEO — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Nearly all the protesters charged with storming and occupying Columbia University’s campus during heated anti-Israel demonstrations won’t face criminal charges, Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday — drawing outrage from law enforcement and Jewish advocates. District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office dismissed cases against 31 of 46 people charged with trespassing in the Ivy League school’s Hamilton Hall after a dramatic April 30 NYPD raid rounded up protesters on the Morningside Heights campus. Prosecutors largely cited lack of evidence, such as security video footage, that could tie the students or staff to the building takeover for leaving them free and clear without even a slap on the wrist. The dismissals quickly drew fury from rank-and-file NYPD officers, higher education officials and Jewish leaders who spoke with The Post.

'Lack of evidence' -- as if this wasn't on video, with multiple witnesses -- including a janitor they basically held hostage.

No one is above the law. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) June 20, 2024

Except Leftists and their ideological allies.

They're always above the law.

No one really expected the rich, spoiled leftist children to face consequences, did they? — Munchy🍇 (@munchy_kin) June 21, 2024

Nope.

If they had worn a MAGA hat, they be looking at hard time for sure.

Bragg and NYC are both very bad jokes. — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) June 21, 2024

Yep.

He's got his hands full prosecuting a white hero in Daniel Penny. He has no time for prosecuting actual criminals. https://t.co/b1pcpS1cdM — mark (@rhapsodyboard) June 20, 2024

Those are his priorities.

Alvin Bragg: Attacking Jews is OK in NYC. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) June 20, 2024

As long as you're a Leftist.

But he wants to throw President Trump in jail for an unknown crime that exists only in his brain. — Jonathan Oldstyle (@JonOldstyle) June 21, 2024

Exactly. Trump and anyone who isn't a Leftist.

Alvin Bragg is the worst District Attorney in America. Between this and letting other violent criminals walk free, he’s actively making New York City less safe for all its residents. @GovKathyHochul should remove him immediately. https://t.co/gEZd78nKpq — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) June 21, 2024

That'll never happen.

Bragg is the kind of DA the Democratic Party wants.

Thank you @ManhattanDA for showing the world that upper class white kid privilege still exists, as long as their parents are donors. https://t.co/anTNdB9HMz — Remulak MoxArgon 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@moxargon) June 21, 2024

And as long as they vote the correct way.

Take hostages on campus in NYC. Destroy property. Restrict access to Jewish classmates. Force some into hiding. In the NYC of Bragg/Adams/Hochul- you’ll be set free. And no Democrats anywhere will call it out. https://t.co/R2kQpGFbBK — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 20, 2024

Because they're okay with all of this.

I hope they go back to Columbia and cause more damage. Things aren't going to change until the elites have to live in the world they've created and foisted on the rest of us. https://t.co/U2qRtNo3jO — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) June 21, 2024

Bingo. Make them live by their own rules.

The 46 individuals charged with various crimes (mostly misdemeanor charges) related to the takeover of Hamilton Hall of @Columbia appeared in court today in NYC.



The @ManhattanDA dropped all charges for 31 of the 46, citing lack of evidence; all 31 were students or staff of… — Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus (@CampusJewHate) June 20, 2024

This is a long post, but it reads:

The @ManhattanDA dropped all charges for 31 of the 46, citing lack of evidence; all 31 were students or staff of @BarnardCollege, @Columbia or @UnionSeminary. 14 others were told to avoid being arrested over the next six months and then charges will be dropped. 12 of the 14 are not affiliated with the university, while two are students of @Columbia. Only one individual, James Carlson, still faces charges and has two other open cases against him. He has no affliction with the university. @ManhattanDA prosecutor cited that the lack evidence was primarily due to the concealing of surveillance footage from cameras and the use of masks to hide their identifies. @NYCMayor, @GovKathyHochul and @Columbia, you are getting played. This group of terrorists are getting away with taking over a building at Columbia, holding custodians hostage and extensive vandalism. Ban the use of masks now! Enough is enough. Hiding surveillance cameras to commit a crime should also be a criminal act. @ManhattanDA, question for you: if these 46 people were arrested inside Hamilton Hall, which was barricaded shut, how do you think they got inside? They also recorded themselves conducting acts of vandalism and custodians witnessed the takeover of the building from the inside. There is an abundance of evidence. Don’t use this pathetic excuse. @Columbia and @BarnardCollege, your hands are dirty here. Why were 31 of the 33 individuals who had their charges dismissed affiliated with the university? This does not seem like a coincidence. We hope you are prepared for pro-Hamas to escalate their tactics further because there are no consequences for them. @EdWorkforceCmte, @POTUS, @RepStefanik@EliseStefanik, @RitchieTorres, @virginiafoxx: There is something deeply rotten at Columbia and NYC’s judicial system. This case needs to be investigated. Read more: https://nbcnews.com/news/us-news/manhattan-da-drops-charges-columbia-university-protesters-hamilton-hal-rcna157976… via @nbcnews

We aren't nearly mad enough.

This decision guarantees we'll have more riots on campus, and they'll be worse the next time.

There are no consequences for domestic terrorism if you’re an antisemitic leftist.



When people start taking matters into their own hands because the law won’t prosecute domestic terrorists, I don’t want to hear any whining about it. https://t.co/phoF6XbzCW — RBe (@RBPundit) June 21, 2024

They'll do to those people what Bragg is doing to Daniel Penny after Penny stopped a violent criminal on the subway and that criminal died.