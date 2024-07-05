Joe Biden Apparently Believes He 'Shut Down' Putin but That's News to the...
Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens to Traitors Earn a Ban on X?)

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 PM on July 05, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson laid out a plan for the SAVE Act, a set of federal election regulations meant to ensure only American citizens vote.

It's sure to face a challenge in the House, and probably won't make it through the Senate, but X owner Elon Musk had his own thoughts on it:

Ouch.

Probably not.

It's a fair point.

He's certainly made things much more interesting.

Watch the outcry from the Democratic Party on this.

Then ask yourself why.

Yes, we should.

Drop boxes, for example, shouldn't be allowed.

It shouldn't be.

We love the Elmo gif.

And given how inconsistently X enforces its own rules, it'll probably get you a suspension here, too.

Probably will be.

There could be Constitutional grounds about feds imposing rules on state elections, and that could be grounds for reasonable opposition, but securing elections should be a priority.

So spicy.

