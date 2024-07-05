Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens to Traitors Earn a Ban on X?)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson laid out a plan for the SAVE Act, a set of federal election regulations meant to ensure only American citizens vote.

It's sure to face a challenge in the House, and probably won't make it through the Senate, but X owner Elon Musk had his own thoughts on it:

Those who oppose this are traitors.



All Caps: TRAITORS



What is the penalty for traitors again? https://t.co/lyREyskPv4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

Ouch.

Will you allow me to describe it here on X…? 🤣 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 5, 2024

Probably not.

They oppose this because they are traitors — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) July 6, 2024

It's a fair point.

You're a national treasure, Elon. The fact that you can speak truth to hundreds of millions is very inspiring. Keep it up — George (@BehizyTweets) July 6, 2024

He's certainly made things much more interesting.

Only democrats oppose this. This is the only way they can win. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) July 5, 2024

Watch the outcry from the Democratic Party on this.

Then ask yourself why.

We must have secure elections in this country where only American citizens are permitted to vote — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 5, 2024

Yes, we should.

Drop boxes, for example, shouldn't be allowed.

Facts. It shouldn’t be some complicated issue — aka (@akafacehots) July 5, 2024

It shouldn't be.

We love the Elmo gif.

The b**ch ass book of face banned me for 6 months for saying what the penalty for traitors is. https://t.co/2nR7I15cf7 — Will Austin (@_Sir_Willie) July 5, 2024

And given how inconsistently X enforces its own rules, it'll probably get you a suspension here, too.

This tweet will be one of @elonmusk most famous when all is said and done. https://t.co/E7QjvFMXeb — Jon Kurpis (@kurpis) July 5, 2024

Probably will be.

Completely agree with @elonmusk. There is zero objective reason to oppose this. Let’s make it so that everyone can trust the voting system. https://t.co/bxJZGdQ24G — Dan Dow (@dandow) July 6, 2024

There could be Constitutional grounds about feds imposing rules on state elections, and that could be grounds for reasonable opposition, but securing elections should be a priority.

Elon getting spicy, I'm here for it. https://t.co/r8SIbinOF3 — ElectroCyberFreedomFighter (@marsquaking) July 5, 2024

So spicy.