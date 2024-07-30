Thing That Isn't Happening Keeps Happening: More Than 100 NON-CITIZENS Voted in DC's 2024 Primary

The Left tells us voter fraud isn't happening, and we shouldn't be concerned about it because it's a 'right-wing conspiracy'. Except it keeps happening. And keeps happening. And keeps happening.

Anyway, that thing that isn't happening happened at least 100 times in DC in the 2024 primaries:

BREAKING: Over 100 non-citizens voted in the 2024 Presidential Primary, via FOIA request. https://t.co/zkuQkthFL7 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 29, 2024

Based on the updated, post-primary data, and information from the D.C. Board of Elections website, the turnout rate in the primary among non-U.S. citizen registrants was 19.3%, compared to a 25.9% turnout rate among U.S. citizen registrants. Records previously obtained by Judicial Watch include a Board of Elections meeting transcript explaining that non-citizens are not required to have an ID to vote. If they lack proof of residence when registering to vote or voting for the first time, they can vote by “Special Ballot.” Additionally, a “Voting Guide for Incarcerated Residents” indicates that prisoners are allowed to vote. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated, “The fact that 113 foreign nationals voted in the presidential primary in Washington, D.C., is a national scandal, is an insult to every American voter, and may be a violation of federal law.”

Remember how the Democratic Party worked to destroy the SAVE Act? Because they said it was already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections?

It will be many more than that for the real deal.

CLEAN OUR VOTER ROLES NOW!!!!!!!

Pass the bill that will close the loopholes and prevent them from being able to register in the first place!! — TheRightGirl (@TheRightGirl47) July 29, 2024

Voter integrity needs to be a priority for any administration.

The left wants all illegals to vote. — Joseph Magnani (@JosephMagnani1) July 29, 2024

Conspiracy they said…. — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) July 29, 2024

And our elections are secure. 😂 — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) July 29, 2024

Have them arrested and prosecuted. — Steven Sparks (@StevenS56293749) July 30, 2024

Doesn't matter if nothing is done to prevent it. I'm getting tired of this. — Alan Patterson (@AlanPat91862201) July 29, 2024

The American citizens should be able to sue over this. The value of our boat is diminished. Further, we are paying for all of it. We have damages. That’s provable. https://t.co/baaJtNvdIv — Independent Conservative (@scojocentex) July 29, 2024

I think there are a few zeros missing in the end of that number. https://t.co/ALgDIF6M2t — Lovable Little Fuzzball (@hardcorepatri0t) July 30, 2024

Make it stop. You cheat, you lose. https://t.co/oxfmPIRIcv — Freedom Matters 🇺🇸 (@Road2Freedom_3) July 30, 2024

Still over 100 too many. This needs to be fixed prior to Nov. https://t.co/rr3Hn2gOyi — Regis Rackett (@RackettRegis) July 30, 2024

