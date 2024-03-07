'Schadenvoterfreude': Harris County DA Kim Ogg Told Someone Voted in Her Name in Super Tuesday Primary

Huh. For a thing that never happens, voter fraud and voter irregularities sure seem to happen often.

The Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg had issues when she went to vote on Super Tuesday.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg went into Love Park Community Center Tuesday morning to cast a ballot for her own primary race — only to be told someone had already voted in her name, according to spokesperson Michael Kolenc.https://t.co/5do5dIDPyj pic.twitter.com/yQXvWgJQsO — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) March 5, 2024

More from The Houston Chronicle:

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg went to Love Park Community Center Tuesday morning to cast a ballot in her own primary race — only to be told someone had already voted in her name. Ogg said she was told that when her partner, who lives at the same address, went to vote, an election worker pulled up Ogg’s voter number instead. The incident appears to be isolated.

We're also not a fan of the County Clerk, Teneshia Hudspeth, saying the onus is on the voter to verify their information is correct. Isn't that what poll workers and election officials are supposed to do?

People aren't buying the 'isolated' incident argument.

Lol

I thought vote fraud didn't exist — StarkFreeorDie (@StarkFreeorDie) March 5, 2024

They tell us it doesn't. Who do you believe, them or your lying eyes?

Not possible. I've been absolutely assured by those actively cheating that voter fraud never happens.https://t.co/j9Q2aCkZdK — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 6, 2024

Never. Now stop asking about it.

LoL

That never happens! 👀

I've been told time and time again that such things were "unpossible!" — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) March 5, 2024

If it hadn't been a public figure in a highly contested race, would it have been addressed?

I'm sure your paper will find an excuse for this and find a way to blame Ogg. https://t.co/P1nFfE4cpH — Hypocrisy Sucks (@hypocrisy_sucks) March 5, 2024

They blamed Ogg's partner for signing under Ogg's name.

It was so easily done that anyone could do it to another person.

Which is why voter integrity laws -- like voter ID -- are important and must be enforced. Even if our AG says they're 'discriminatory' and 'unnecessary.'

But the elections are safe and secure.



/s — TheLittleGuppy (@TheLittleGuppy1) March 5, 2024

Just like Fort Knox.

@ReElectDAKimOgg’s partner, Olivia Jordan, early voted and pulled up Kim’s ballot via the address they shared. She did not verify name, only address, with poll worker. And she voted under Ogg’s name. — Lauren Byrne (@LB01509727) March 5, 2024

And there will be no consequences for this.

Weird how that thing we’re told never happens keeps happening over and over again. https://t.co/euFgdEQuIP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 6, 2024

Very weird.

No, we're not kidding.

Imagine how many times this happens and doesn't get reported.

Wait, I was reliably informed multiple times that this never happens. Ever. I was told I was destroying democracy to even wonder if it happens. https://t.co/vUmrSy0e6t — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 7, 2024

Wanting secure elections is a threat to democracy.

We live in the upside down.

ROFLMAO

When the Democrat Election Fraud Machine even hurts their own!



Hoping it was a MAGA gal who voted against Ogg...in her name.

Harris County is blue tumor on Texas' rectum. https://t.co/6LpY6lwOyY — BrowningMachine (TEXIT now!) (@BrowningMachine) March 7, 2024

Ogg still lost her election by massive numbers.

"How dare you! how dare anybody question the safety and security of our elections!!" https://t.co/SnFpNFHQDS — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 5, 2024

'WHY DO YOU HATE DEMOCRACY?!'

She throws her partner under the bus and blames her instead of the corrupt, broken ass voting system that allowed this to happen. https://t.co/IGefVfRn8g — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) March 5, 2024

Wonder what dinner was like in the Ogg household Tuesday night. Probably very, very awkward.

Impossible. I am reliably assured by the progressive Left that this never happens.



Furthermore, to suggest such a thing amounts to an attack on our election system and is cause for arrest and indictment.



DA Ogg must lock herself up immediately. https://t.co/PfCPKKs388 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 5, 2024

Consequences? What are those?

I'm feeling the distinct vibe of



Schadenvoterfreude https://t.co/8NIKeXUvnh — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) March 5, 2024

Well played.

***

