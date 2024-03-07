Guy Entering US Illegally Explains Why He's Wearing a 'Biden-Harris' T-Shirt (Put This...
'Schadenvoterfreude': Harris County DA Kim Ogg Told Someone Voted in Her Name in Super Tuesday Primary

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File

Huh. For a thing that never happens, voter fraud and voter irregularities sure seem to happen often.

The Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg had issues when she went to vote on Super Tuesday.

More from The Houston Chronicle:

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg went to Love Park Community Center Tuesday morning to cast a ballot in her own primary race — only to be told someone had already voted in her name.

Ogg said she was told that when her partner, who lives at the same address, went to vote, an election worker pulled up Ogg’s voter number instead. 

The incident appears to be isolated. 

We're also not a fan of the County Clerk, Teneshia Hudspeth, saying the onus is on the voter to verify their information is correct. Isn't that what poll workers and election officials are supposed to do?

People aren't buying the 'isolated' incident argument.

They tell us it doesn't. Who do you believe, them or your lying eyes?

Never. Now stop asking about it.

If it hadn't been a public figure in a highly contested race, would it have been addressed?

They blamed Ogg's partner for signing under Ogg's name.

It was so easily done that anyone could do it to another person.

Which is why voter integrity laws -- like voter ID -- are important and must be enforced. Even if our AG says they're 'discriminatory' and 'unnecessary.'

Just like Fort Knox.

And there will be no consequences for this.

Very weird.

No, we're not kidding.

Imagine how many times this happens and doesn't get reported.

Wanting secure elections is a threat to democracy.

We live in the upside down.

Ogg still lost her election by massive numbers.

'WHY DO YOU HATE DEMOCRACY?!'

Wonder what dinner was like in the Ogg household Tuesday night. Probably very, very awkward.

Consequences? What are those?

Well played.

*** 

