'Shocker': Twitter Unsurprised by Vote Fraud Charges Against Former Atlantic City Council President

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 07, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

The Left loves to argue voter fraud is a 'right-wing conspiracy' that doesn't happen, and everything is always above board. They also rabidly oppose voter ID laws because things are just so on the up and up, and whine loudly about any election reform legislation meant to protect the integrity of the ballot box.

So is anyone surprised -- at all -- when stories like this break?

No, not really.

First, here's what the rest of the post says:

About a month before the election, Callaway and others allegedly paid several individuals to carry completed Vote-By-Mail applications to the county clerk's office.

Once these individuals received the fraudulent mail-in ballots, they reportedly handed them over to Callaway and his associates.

Many of the mail-in ballots collected in this manner were allegedly cast using the names of individuals who have since confirmed that they did not vote in the November 2022 election.

Moreover, these individuals have stated that they did not give authorization for Callaway, his associates, or anyone else to vote on their behalf.

The criminal complaint discloses that a significant number of these fraudulent mail-in ballots were officially counted in the November 2022 election.

Video by: @FactsMatterRB
Just wow.


Here's more from the DOJ:

We're glad charges are being brought.
Because that's (D)ifferent. Somehow.
We mean, the media wouldn't lie about this, would they?
Totally a shocker.
That this isn't the law and standard practice everywhere is telling.
This is how that process goes: 1) that thing the right says is happening isn't happening, according to the media; 2) okay, it's happening, but it's not happening that much so it's no big deal; and 3) it's happening and here's why it's a good thing.


We're somewhere around Step 2.

The brave defenders of democracy don't like it when people don't vote the way they want them to.

Anyone who believes that is, at best, naive.

Not one iota. Or something.

Just maddening.

These things should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Suuuure it doesn't.

The Left will argue that everything is a right -- abortion, education, preferred pronouns -- and any legislation that addresses those issues violates rights.

But they are perfectly fine disenfranchising voters through fraud and lax voting laws.

Very telling.

Mail-in voting should only be allowed for the homebound and military. With proper verification.

Everyone else can get to the polls.

Their definition of 'democracy' is one in which they, and only they, win.

We have to pretend, too, 'cause we're not.

The evidence points to mail-in ballots being a terrible idea. In 2020 and now.

It's not who votes that counts, but who counts the votes.

***

