'Shocker': Twitter Unsurprised by Vote Fraud Charges Against Former Atlantic City Council President

The Left loves to argue voter fraud is a 'right-wing conspiracy' that doesn't happen, and everything is always above board. They also rabidly oppose voter ID laws because things are just so on the up and up, and whine loudly about any election reform legislation meant to protect the integrity of the ballot box.

So is anyone surprised -- at all -- when stories like this break?

No, not really.

NEW - Former President of City Council of Atlantic City charged with submitting fraudulent mail-in ballots.



A criminal complaint accuses Craig Callaway, 64, a political organizer, of illegally obtaining and casting ballots that were counted in the November 2022 election.



About… pic.twitter.com/h1pgsYhZqS — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 7, 2024

First, here's what the rest of the post says:

About a month before the election, Callaway and others allegedly paid several individuals to carry completed Vote-By-Mail applications to the county clerk's office.



Once these individuals received the fraudulent mail-in ballots, they reportedly handed them over to Callaway and his associates.



Many of the mail-in ballots collected in this manner were allegedly cast using the names of individuals who have since confirmed that they did not vote in the November 2022 election.



Moreover, these individuals have stated that they did not give authorization for Callaway, his associates, or anyone else to vote on their behalf.



The criminal complaint discloses that a significant number of these fraudulent mail-in ballots were officially counted in the November 2022 election.



Video by: @FactsMatterRB

Just wow.

Here's more from the DOJ: Political Organizer and Former President of City Council of Atlantic City Charged with Submitting Fraudulent Mail-In Ballotshttps://t.co/3ZWluCxYZE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 7, 2024 We're glad charges are being brought. We're glad charges are being brought. These are just the few that have been caught. The tip of the iceberg. Bottom line is this; if mail in voting was not even safe enough for a corporate decision for Amazon, what makes people believe that it is safe to decide the future of a nation? pic.twitter.com/WgWDPaFBdD — Overton (@OvertonLive) February 7, 2024 Because that's (D)ifferent. Somehow. But I was told that our elections are secure by the mainstream media. How could this be? — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) February 7, 2024 We mean, the media wouldn't lie about this, would they? We mean, the media wouldn't lie about this, would they? Shocker … https://t.co/tsLsninVG1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2024 Totally a shocker. Totally a shocker. Imagine how many mailed ballots nationally would be deemed invalid/fraudulent if they were actually ID matched, signature matched and citizenship verified. https://t.co/z1Lb3jrFEt — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 7, 2024 That this isn't the law and standard practice everywhere is telling. That this isn't the law and standard practice everywhere is telling. Wait a second. I was told this never happens. https://t.co/2NFKfoamtk — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) February 7, 2024 This is how that process goes: 1) that thing the right says is happening isn't happening, according to the media; 2) okay, it's happening, but it's not happening that much so it's no big deal; and 3) it's happening and here's why it's a good thing. This is how that process goes: 1) that thing the right says is happening isn't happening, according to the media; 2) okay, it's happening, but it's not happening that much so it's no big deal; and 3) it's happening and here's why it's a good thing.

We're somewhere around Step 2. Democrats are why we can’t have secure and fair elections. https://t.co/J67B77xi8e — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) February 7, 2024 The brave defenders of democracy don't like it when people don't vote the way they want them to. The brave defenders of democracy don't like it when people don't vote the way they want them to. How can this be? My Secretary of State @JenaGriswold assures me that Colorado mail-in ballots are the “most secure” way to vote. https://t.co/HaAn86CAEF — Thought Criminal (@3RedPills) February 7, 2024

Anyone who believes that is, at best, naive.

No evidence of Voter fraud. https://t.co/kGwKycxXVp — You can’t make this Crap up! (@cantpretendtoo) February 7, 2024

Not one iota. Or something.

@BergenGOP Had a case similar to this presented to them on a platter, and did nothing. Alas... https://t.co/vtm0hQqTso — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) February 7, 2024

Just maddening.

These things should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Yet the left keeps screaming at me this never happens. Lol. https://t.co/nxu0uCjVLS — TX Mopar Guy (@sxmotorsports) February 7, 2024

Suuuure it doesn't.

This man literally cheated with Mail in Ballots and stole my vote in the process.🤬 Jail would be the safest place for him.💯🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/dt8xxGkZMx — TheMastiffMafia (@mafia_mastiff) February 7, 2024

The Left will argue that everything is a right -- abortion, education, preferred pronouns -- and any legislation that addresses those issues violates rights.

But they are perfectly fine disenfranchising voters through fraud and lax voting laws.

Very telling.

Just one of thousands out there I’m sure. Even if mail in voting is as secure as democrats say it is just the appearance of possible fraud should be enough to do away with it. https://t.co/Af4BG47ax0 — ☣️Toxic Tex ☣️ (@TexToxic) February 7, 2024

Mail-in voting should only be allowed for the homebound and military. With proper verification.

Everyone else can get to the polls.

Mail-In Ballot Fraud in New Jersey



More and more evidence emerges every passing day that mail-in ballots are the least secure and the most fraud-prone way to hold an election. But Democrats continue to insist it is not a problem. You don’t have to wonder why. https://t.co/qEef7xc68c — Sharma (@bansisharma) February 7, 2024

Their definition of 'democracy' is one in which they, and only they, win.

We have to pretend, too, 'cause we're not.

To see this news story and argue that it didn’t happen or couldn’t have happened in 2020 is to argue against rational deduction, given the slowly emerging evidence since that election. https://t.co/q6XsWLUKrS — Bob Beasley (@13013B) February 7, 2024

The evidence points to mail-in ballots being a terrible idea. In 2020 and now.

As a reminder the question isn’t whether fraud occurs in our elections, it’s how much and by whom https://t.co/qh5IHsP6oG — Supply Chain Logistics (@E_got_tweets) February 7, 2024

It's not who votes that counts, but who counts the votes.

***

