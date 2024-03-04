Rep. Ro Khanna Says Biden Needs to Recognize a Palestinian State to Get...
ATF Director’s Interview on Face the Nation Was a Complete Disaster

Defenders of Democracy Alert: AG Garland Calls Election Integrity Laws 'Discriminatory' and 'Unnecessary'

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

As someone tasked with upholding the laws, Attorney General Merrick Garland sure seems to have an interest in undermining election integrity laws and, therefore, the election process.

Watch his comments at an Alabama church:

You'd think he'd take voter fraud -- even the risk of voter fraud -- seriously.

We're told that it never happens. But for a thing that never happens, it happens quite frequently. Like in Atlantic City. Or Sioux City, IA. Or dozens of other places.

Yeah, it certainly feels that way.

That seems pretty racist to us, too.

As for not being well-received, also true -- 81% of poll respondents support voter ID and other integrity laws, and that includes 62% of Democrats.

Ours went off, too.

This is what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like.

Here's a handy list of all the things for which you need an ID. Are they all 'discriminatory', too?

Don't answer that. The Left would probably say yes.

That's exactly what they're saying.

It's how they win.

Yay, democracy.

No, it's not 'discriminatory'. At all.

Apparently.

And drop boxes are ripe for fraud. Which is why they want them.

Thank GOD this man never made it to the Supreme Court.

As mentioned above, Garland's comments didn't seem that well received.

This was his consolation prize for not getting SCOTUS.

'Because reasons. Shut up, bigots.' -- Merrick Garland, probably.

And, once again, the Democrats are the extremists on this. While they accuse everyone else of being 'extreme', they constantly embrace positions unheard of elswhere in the world.

***

