Defenders of Democracy Alert: AG Garland Calls Election Integrity Laws 'Discriminatory' and 'Unnecessary'

As someone tasked with upholding the laws, Attorney General Merrick Garland sure seems to have an interest in undermining election integrity laws and, therefore, the election process.

Watch his comments at an Alabama church:

Biden AG Merrick Garland, speaking at an Alabama church, says election integrity efforts — such as voter ID requirements and restrictions on ballot "drop boxes" — are "discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary." pic.twitter.com/UExpO3nGbD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2024

You'd think he'd take voter fraud -- even the risk of voter fraud -- seriously.

We're told that it never happens. But for a thing that never happens, it happens quite frequently. Like in Atlantic City. Or Sioux City, IA. Or dozens of other places.

How strange proof of vaccination, on an expensive smartphone no less, wasn't seen as a problem at all.



He wants to make vote fraud easy. That's the whole point. — David Shane (@david_shane) March 3, 2024

Yeah, it certainly feels that way.

Garland is telling blacks that voting ID discriminates against them? Insulting.



Doesn't appear to be well received. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 3, 2024

That seems pretty racist to us, too.

As for not being well-received, also true -- 81% of poll respondents support voter ID and other integrity laws, and that includes 62% of Democrats.

Ours went off, too.

The entire Biden administration is obscene. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) March 3, 2024

This is what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like.

Ironically ID (identification) is needed for all the services and benefits on this easy to read and comprehend chart.



But ID for voting is racist 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6Muf6edfqE — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) March 3, 2024

Here's a handy list of all the things for which you need an ID. Are they all 'discriminatory', too?

Don't answer that. The Left would probably say yes.

"They are also free, and being given away to illegals, but we still an't telling you black people where the DMV is." — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) March 3, 2024

That's exactly what they're saying.

Shorter Garland: We in the Biden administration want to insure there is at least the possibility for fraud baked into elections. — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 4, 2024

It's how they win.

Yay, democracy.

No, it's not 'discriminatory'. At all.

So apparently all of Europe has "discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary" voting regulations.



For example, 46.5 out of 47 European countries have voter ID requirements.https://t.co/Blwxl3ZP1D#votefraud #VoterID https://t.co/XV4NsftxAV — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) March 3, 2024

Apparently.

Voter ID just so happens to be one of the only things keeping illegal immigrants from voting...



So, of course, the Biden admin wants to get rid of it. https://t.co/jZDgWXi0hl — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 4, 2024

And drop boxes are ripe for fraud. Which is why they want them.

From SCOTUS contender to Biden shill. What a disastrous end to a legal career. https://t.co/Jr3nK1lKXD — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 4, 2024

Thank GOD this man never made it to the Supreme Court.

Every person in that congregation should be furious that the regime believes they are incapable of something required in every day life such as a valid ID. incredibly racist. https://t.co/OFv7dlUS7f — Grumpy Curmudgeon (@ChimperScott) March 3, 2024

As mentioned above, Garland's comments didn't seem that well received.

Politicking at a church pulpit should disqualify one from holding any public office.



Garland might be Biden's worst appointment, non-Mayorkas category. https://t.co/BIUMREx4t0 — William Keane (@largebill68) March 4, 2024

This was his consolation prize for not getting SCOTUS.

The African American community should be offended that he thinks so little of them.



You need ID for many transactions as an adult, why not this important one. https://t.co/OYDL4ylB1H — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) March 4, 2024

'Because reasons. Shut up, bigots.' -- Merrick Garland, probably.

Don't forget: Voter ID is the worldwide standard.



Those opposing it are outside the democratic mainstream of the planet. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 4, 2024

And, once again, the Democrats are the extremists on this. While they accuse everyone else of being 'extreme', they constantly embrace positions unheard of elswhere in the world.

***

