That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER FRAUD Charges

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Yesterday, we told you how over 100 non-citizens in D.C. voted in the 2024 primary. But we're told voter fraud doesn't happen, right? It's a 'right-wing' myth and a 'conspiracy theory.'

Except here it is again:

More from 1819 News:

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Wednesday the arrest of Terry Andrew Heflin, the Democrat candidate for District 5 of the Clay County Commission, on seven felony counts of voter fraud. 

Heflin, 45, was charged with seven counts of unlawful use of absentee ballots. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Heflin falsified applications to vote absentee for multiple people and then used those people’s names to vote for himself by absentee ballot. Each count of unlawful use of an absentee ballot is a Class C felony punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.

Heflin turned himself in to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held at the Clay County jail.

Heflin defeated Beverly Appleby Hill in the Democrat primary in April by a margin of 59% to 41%, or 141 votes to 98 votes.

Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't There for HER
Doug P.
Just wow.

Nope, never.

And the media would never lie to us, right?

So funny.

Never.

Of course they have no interest in stopping it.

Exactly.

Totally safe and clean.

Completely legit.

Of course.

When they show you who they are, believe them.

They'll keep ignoring it.

Truth.

It sure is.

