That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER FRAUD Charges

Yesterday, we told you how over 100 non-citizens in D.C. voted in the 2024 primary. But we're told voter fraud doesn't happen, right? It's a 'right-wing' myth and a 'conspiracy theory.'
Except here it is again:
Meet Terry Andrew Heflin, the Democrat candidate for District 5 of the Clay County Commission, AL. He was just arrested on 7 felony counts of voter fraud.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 31, 2024
Heflin allegedly falsified multiple absentee ballots under other people's names and then attempted to vote for himself.… pic.twitter.com/2y1nYBb1E6
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Wednesday the arrest of Terry Andrew Heflin, the Democrat candidate for District 5 of the Clay County Commission, on seven felony counts of voter fraud.
Heflin, 45, was charged with seven counts of unlawful use of absentee ballots. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Heflin falsified applications to vote absentee for multiple people and then used those people’s names to vote for himself by absentee ballot. Each count of unlawful use of an absentee ballot is a Class C felony punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Heflin turned himself in to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held at the Clay County jail.
Heflin defeated Beverly Appleby Hill in the Democrat primary in April by a margin of 59% to 41%, or 141 votes to 98 votes.
Recommended
Just wow.
Election fraud never happens. pic.twitter.com/ntfCFt2GvW— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 31, 2024
Nope, never.
No, no, no that can’t BE!!!!— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 31, 2024
The media clearly told me that there was not such thing so how can this Democrat have been charged with voter fraud?!?😳
And the media would never lie to us, right?
Funny how the thing that never happens keeps happening.— Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 31, 2024
So funny.
They'll never talk about the voter fraud!— aka (@akafacehots) July 31, 2024
Never.
When presented with evidence they just move the line.— Morpheus (@plztellthetruth) July 31, 2024
"Sure there's some bad actors but it's not enough to change anything" or "the other side do it too or even more so it's fair". None of them want to STOP it because they can't install who they want without it.
Of course they have no interest in stopping it.
After the election is over and settled and people accept the fraud, who cares about the people who instigated it? The fix is in and the damage is done.— Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) July 31, 2024
Exactly.
Safest and cleanest elections in the world. https://t.co/aqddcZ0MdP— Eddy B (@EasyElton) July 31, 2024
Totally safe and clean.
Completely legit.
democrats will tell you “nothing to see here, just keep scrolling.” https://t.co/9ndgRVFdeF— Howard Roark II (@tr123xyz) July 31, 2024
Of course.
Just another day for Democratic candidates https://t.co/RCLrkwTDOo— Kim Costello (@KimWCostello) July 31, 2024
When they show you who they are, believe them.
"BuT vOtEr fRaUd NeVeR hApPeNs." --some Dem https://t.co/dVX8POPEHD— 🐙ɹǝ͡˥ƃ̡NɐW̸ ̵ɹ̸ǝ̴ʇ̷S̶u̷o̶W🐙 (@EmployeeMangler) July 31, 2024
They'll keep ignoring it.
You know you’re on the right side of history when the opposition constantly cheats and the media covers it up. https://t.co/3ZfmYwBEDP— Doug (@Doug94433713) July 31, 2024
Truth.
Step 1: “There no voter fraud”— Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) July 31, 2024
Step 2: “Well, there’s voter fraud, but not enough to overturn an election”
Step 3: “Well, it’s enough to overturn an election, but that’s old news.”
Narrative is currently on 2 https://t.co/xmnV7KHJRL
It sure is.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member