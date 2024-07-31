That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER FRAUD Charges

Yesterday, we told you how over 100 non-citizens in D.C. voted in the 2024 primary. But we're told voter fraud doesn't happen, right? It's a 'right-wing' myth and a 'conspiracy theory.'

Meet Terry Andrew Heflin, the Democrat candidate for District 5 of the Clay County Commission, AL. He was just arrested on 7 felony counts of voter fraud.



Heflin allegedly falsified multiple absentee ballots under other people's names and then attempted to vote for himself.… pic.twitter.com/2y1nYBb1E6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 31, 2024

More from 1819 News:

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Wednesday the arrest of Terry Andrew Heflin, the Democrat candidate for District 5 of the Clay County Commission, on seven felony counts of voter fraud. Heflin, 45, was charged with seven counts of unlawful use of absentee ballots. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Heflin falsified applications to vote absentee for multiple people and then used those people’s names to vote for himself by absentee ballot. Each count of unlawful use of an absentee ballot is a Class C felony punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Heflin turned himself in to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held at the Clay County jail. Heflin defeated Beverly Appleby Hill in the Democrat primary in April by a margin of 59% to 41%, or 141 votes to 98 votes.

Election fraud never happens. pic.twitter.com/ntfCFt2GvW — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 31, 2024

The media clearly told me that there was not such thing so how can this Democrat have been charged with voter fraud?!?😳 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 31, 2024

Funny how the thing that never happens keeps happening. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 31, 2024

They'll never talk about the voter fraud! — aka (@akafacehots) July 31, 2024

"Sure there's some bad actors but it's not enough to change anything" or "the other side do it too or even more so it's fair". None of them want to STOP it because they can't install who they want without it. — Morpheus (@plztellthetruth) July 31, 2024

After the election is over and settled and people accept the fraud, who cares about the people who instigated it? The fix is in and the damage is done. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) July 31, 2024

Safest and cleanest elections in the world. https://t.co/aqddcZ0MdP — Eddy B (@EasyElton) July 31, 2024

democrats will tell you “nothing to see here, just keep scrolling.” https://t.co/9ndgRVFdeF — Howard Roark II (@tr123xyz) July 31, 2024

Just another day for Democratic candidates https://t.co/RCLrkwTDOo — Kim Costello (@KimWCostello) July 31, 2024

You know you’re on the right side of history when the opposition constantly cheats and the media covers it up. https://t.co/3ZfmYwBEDP — Doug (@Doug94433713) July 31, 2024

Narrative is currently on 2 https://t.co/xmnV7KHJRL — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) July 31, 2024

