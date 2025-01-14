Rep. AOC Goes on Rant About Women Bleeding Out in Parking Lots Across the Country

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed the House, with 206 Democrats voting against banning biological males from playing on girls' sports teams and sharing their locker rooms and showers. Rep. Jerrold Nadler went on a rant about how cruel the bill was and even played the suicide card. Nadler said the bill would force girls to undergo humiliating examinations to prove they were female (what we used to call "physicals").

Nadler's rant paled in comparison to that of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who stated that trans women are women and also brought up those humiliating and dehumanizing examinations. She also went off on a side rant about Republicans making abortion illegal and women "bleeding out in parking lots across the country."

What?

AOC goes on a rant against a bill banning males from competing in girl's sports and claims “women are bleeding out in parking lots across the country.”



What??



Why does AOC want boys to beat up girls?? pic.twitter.com/dveTSvy0Ur — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2025

She’s a moron. Period. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 14, 2025

How about sticking up for women?

I'm going to need to see the work on her "facts." — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) January 14, 2025

She’s more worried about woke agendas than protecting women. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) January 14, 2025

"If Republicans finally decided they wanted to protect women, they stop trying to take control of what they can do with their bodies."

Cortez should understand that males in female sports causes a lot of women and girls to bleed both internally and externally.



Bleeding starts in sports venues and continues through parking lots and hospitals. — TS Waters (@TSWatersWriting) January 14, 2025

I'll ask again. What is a woman? — Carlin Penner (@carlinpenner) January 14, 2025

She voted against the Laken Riley act so she can sit down. — Rain097 (@kryshamilton72) January 14, 2025

AOC crying while she watches the girls bleed out in parking lots: pic.twitter.com/iMyAOrx9yP — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) January 14, 2025

The most noteworthy aspect of this video is the absolute arrogance with which AOC spews her lunacy. She is ranting pure insanity, but with an air of total "moral/intellectual superiority." This is why lefties like her need to be dismissed and ultimately ignored! — Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) January 14, 2025

She's played co-ed sports, so she's an expert on the topic.

She’s absolutely out of her mind. — Marsali (@Marsali23) January 14, 2025

I had to read this about 4 times to understand how moronic it is 🤯 — Jolene (@Molineradiator) January 14, 2025

No no, I’m more stuck with where are women bleeding out in parking lots across the country? Would’ve made national news for sure. — stoicminer 🇺🇸🐝 (@flying_miners) January 14, 2025

They’re probably bleeding out because all the tampons are in the boy’s bathroom — nativepgh (@nativepgh) January 14, 2025

They really don't want girls to have sports of their own.

