

Rep. AOC Goes on Rant About Women Bleeding Out in Parking Lots Across the Country

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 14, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed the House, with 206 Democrats voting against banning biological males from playing on girls' sports teams and sharing their locker rooms and showers. Rep. Jerrold Nadler went on a rant about how cruel the bill was and even played the suicide card. Nadler said the bill would force girls to undergo humiliating examinations to prove they were female (what we used to call "physicals").

Nadler's rant paled in comparison to that of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who stated that trans women are women and also brought up those humiliating and dehumanizing examinations. She also went off on a side rant about Republicans making abortion illegal and women "bleeding out in parking lots across the country."

What?

"If Republicans finally decided they wanted to protect women, they stop trying to take control of what they can do with their bodies."

She's played co-ed sports, so she's an expert on the topic.

They really don't want girls to have sports of their own.

***

