NYT Pentagon Correspondent 'Fact-Checks' Pete Hegseth on Racism in the Military

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, endured some hysterical screeching today from U.S. senators during his confirmation hearing. Facebook might have dropped PolitiFact from its censorship apparatus, prompting an emergency meeting of the International Fact-Checking Network. Seeing as NBC News' Katy Tur claimed that journalists are like firefighters running toward the flames, CNN's Brian Stelter posted that "Cutting fact-checkers from social platforms is like disbanding your fire department."

Advertisement

The New York Times assigned its national security reporter, Helene Cooper, to do a live "fact-check" of Hegseth's testimony Tuesday, and she seemed to focus on a certain aspect of Hegseth's remarks. Keep in mind that the keen-eyed linked Hegseth to the white supremacist movement because of his tattoo of a Jerusalem cross — the same Jerusalem cross that adorned the cover of Jimmy Carter's funeral program and appeared on the National Cathedral floor underneath his casket.

Here's some of Cooper's fact-checking:

In case that gets cut off, it reads:

Hegseth says troops will "rejoice" if the Pentagon gets rid of the "woke" agenda. Some 43 percent of the 1.3 million men and women on active duty in the United States military are people of color.

So she's saying that all people of color in the military are on board with the "woke" agenda?

These two sentences have nothing to do with each other. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) January 14, 2025

These two things are not exclusive of each other. Being "of color " (lol) doesn't equal woke. In fact I'd argue they're probably less woke on avg, than whites — Ttom with 2 t's (@ttomcat22) January 14, 2025

You are not particularly bright. — sebastian (@stoicsebastian) January 14, 2025

So that makes them woke? — Sam Kirkland (@SamKirk8583) January 14, 2025

Are you assuming all people of color are woke? You seem racist and clearly don’t know what woke means — Jodie (@Real_miss_Jodie) January 14, 2025

But wait! There's more.

Hegseth: "One of the least racist institutions in our country is the military." But until Lloyd Austin became secretary of defense in 2021, only white men led the Pentagon."

Everyone conveniently forgets about Colin Powell because he was a Republican.



None of these people know anything about good faith conversation. None of them. — Summer (@SummerELight) January 14, 2025

May I introduce you to to Colin Powell Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff — Jean Tuttle (@waffle721) January 14, 2025

That’s not the fact check you think it is. The SecDef is a political appointee. Military rank and file, up to and including the senior ranks are merit based and diverse in terms of racial make up. — sg (@latteconsrtve) January 14, 2025

What an embarrassment. Thank you for highlighting what a toxic embarrassment the fact checkers are. — Jake R. (@jaker1419) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

When the avg nyt journo says they just report the facts and don’t steer the narrative, this is what they mean — GM (@GM_JDawg) January 14, 2025

Until Obama was elected, only while men were president. Until Colin Powell, only white men were Joint Chiefs Chairman. Until...we can play this game all day.

Proving what?? That only skin color matters? — Forbes Tuttle (@ForbesTutt10128) January 14, 2025

There hasn't been a transgender secretary of defense yet … does that mean the military is transphobic, too? What's the point of these factoids? Well, we know what the point is. They can't help themselves.

***