NYT Pentagon Correspondent 'Fact-Checks' Pete Hegseth on Racism in the Military

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 14, 2025
Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, endured some hysterical screeching today from U.S. senators during his confirmation hearing. Facebook might have dropped PolitiFact from its censorship apparatus, prompting an emergency meeting of the International Fact-Checking Network. Seeing as NBC News' Katy Tur claimed that journalists are like firefighters running toward the flames, CNN's Brian Stelter posted that "Cutting fact-checkers from social platforms is like disbanding your fire department." 

The New York Times assigned its national security reporter, Helene Cooper, to do a live "fact-check" of Hegseth's testimony Tuesday, and she seemed to focus on a certain aspect of Hegseth's remarks. Keep in mind that the keen-eyed linked Hegseth to the white supremacist movement because of his tattoo of a Jerusalem cross — the same Jerusalem cross that adorned the cover of Jimmy Carter's funeral program and appeared on the National Cathedral floor underneath his casket.

Here's some of Cooper's fact-checking:

In case that gets cut off, it reads:

Hegseth says troops will "rejoice" if the Pentagon gets rid of the "woke" agenda. Some 43 percent of the 1.3 million men and women on active duty in the United States military are people of color.

So she's saying that all people of color in the military are on board with the "woke" agenda?

But wait! There's more.

Hegseth: "One of the least racist institutions in our country is the military." But until Lloyd Austin became secretary of defense in 2021, only white men led the Pentagon."

There hasn't been a transgender secretary of defense yet … does that mean the military is transphobic, too? What's the point of these factoids? Well, we know what the point is. They can't help themselves.

***

Tags: CONFIRMATION HEARING FACT CHECK NEW YORK TIMES RACISM PETE HEGSETH

