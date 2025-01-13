Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Truth-Tellers on X

Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on January 13, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and ‘fact-checkers’ are heroes akin to firefighters, soldiers and police officers in the demented mind of Brian Stelter and other dejected legacy media has-beens - they’re necessary for democracy! No sane person mentions the ‘bravery’ of lying, partisan ‘fact-checkers’ in the same breath as truly courageous firefighters risking their lives to battle wildfires.

Stelter and his fellow ‘journalists’ are still fuming over Mark Zuckerberg purging Facebook of paid, pro-Democrat ‘fact-checkers.’ Oh, no! But, let’s stick with the fire department analogy for a second. This is not a disbanding of a fire department, it’s a full replacement. Actual fact-checking will now be crowdsourced for free on Facebook just like it is on X with Community Notes. Essentially, the partisan, lying, paid fire department is simply being replaced with a non-partisan, truthful, volunteer fire department. Wow, no wonder Stelter is ticked.

Anyway, here’s Stelter’s ridiculous post. (READ)

Commenters were quick to point out how ignorant Stelter’s post was. Posters explain why the purge of Stelter’s fake ‘fact-checkers’ is a good thing.

As mentioned earlier, Zuckerberg is starting his own version of X’s Community Notes on Facebook. Commenters say it is the better option.

Posters told Stelter getting rid of his preferred ‘fact-checkers’ is not a big deal and he needs to get over himself.

Ok, that Stelter pic is pure nightmare fuel! Stelter and other people who wish to control what we see, hear and think are in for a rough four years and beyond. They’re going to cry, but Americans exercising their freedom of speech rights and freedom of press rights online is here to stay. It doesn’t matter how many false alarms Stelter pulls, no ‘fact-checkers’ are coming to save him and his Democrat Party from freedom and reality.

