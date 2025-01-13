Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Truth-Tellers on X

‘Journalists’ and ‘fact-checkers’ are heroes akin to firefighters, soldiers and police officers in the demented mind of Brian Stelter and other dejected legacy media has-beens - they’re necessary for democracy! No sane person mentions the ‘bravery’ of lying, partisan ‘fact-checkers’ in the same breath as truly courageous firefighters risking their lives to battle wildfires.

Stelter and his fellow ‘journalists’ are still fuming over Mark Zuckerberg purging Facebook of paid, pro-Democrat ‘fact-checkers.’ Oh, no! But, let’s stick with the fire department analogy for a second. This is not a disbanding of a fire department, it’s a full replacement. Actual fact-checking will now be crowdsourced for free on Facebook just like it is on X with Community Notes. Essentially, the partisan, lying, paid fire department is simply being replaced with a non-partisan, truthful, volunteer fire department. Wow, no wonder Stelter is ticked.

Anyway, here’s Stelter’s ridiculous post. (READ)

"Cutting fact checkers from social platforms is like disbanding your fire department." https://t.co/eEcDL8ocr4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 13, 2025

the "media are firefighters" line magically gets resurrected just in time for the new administration. And yet these "firefighters" cheered when real firefighters in LA lost their jobs over the vax. — Awesome E (@EdAwesome01) January 13, 2025

Commenters were quick to point out how ignorant Stelter’s post was. Posters explain why the purge of Stelter’s fake ‘fact-checkers’ is a good thing.

Let it go Brian, they weren’t really fact checkers in the first place it’s a misnomer. In reality they were Leftwing censorship groups trying to control narratives which explains why people like you are so upset. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 13, 2025

Well, when the firefighters start picking and choosing which fires they want to put out vs. which ones they want to ignore, you're better off just going and getting your own bucket. — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) January 13, 2025

As mentioned earlier, Zuckerberg is starting his own version of X’s Community Notes on Facebook. Commenters say it is the better option.

I think a @CommunityNotes style fact-checking system could actually work much better. The current fact-checking system primarily annoys people as it feels top-down, as opposed to being community-driven. I think it'll have greater trust. — Dylan Raines (@RainesOfEarth) January 13, 2025

𝕏 seems to be doing just fine with @CommunityNotes. I have yet to see them get one entirely wrong, and even if they do, it’s quickly corrected when others find better information.



Try that with “fact checkers.” They’re NEVER corrected. I have posts on Facebook that are YEARS… — Laurence with a U (@Laurence5905) January 13, 2025

Posters told Stelter getting rid of his preferred ‘fact-checkers’ is not a big deal and he needs to get over himself.

Cutting fact checkers from social media platforms is like disbanding your college's transgender history department. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) January 13, 2025

Morning staff meeting:

"OK team, how can we make the tragedy with the CA fires about us. Gimme an angle!"



Stelter:

I got a a GREAT idea here...! pic.twitter.com/UISi3ENc34 — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) January 13, 2025

All the fact-checkers right now pic.twitter.com/zGByIGRGSn — Sarah (@Sarah_on_X) January 13, 2025

Reliable Sources, starring Potato Head. pic.twitter.com/oNzoIUQvdo — Neon Finality (@neonfinality) January 13, 2025

Ok, that Stelter pic is pure nightmare fuel! Stelter and other people who wish to control what we see, hear and think are in for a rough four years and beyond. They’re going to cry, but Americans exercising their freedom of speech rights and freedom of press rights online is here to stay. It doesn’t matter how many false alarms Stelter pulls, no ‘fact-checkers’ are coming to save him and his Democrat Party from freedom and reality.