WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her 'Constituent' Jeffrey Epstein (Pic)

It was adorable watching Stacey Plaskett try and pretend the only reason she was texting back and forth with Epstein during Michael Cohen's hearing was that he was her constituent.

Because, you know, so many of us have our representative's cell phone numbers and can text them whenever we feel like it, even during a congressional hearing.

And yet, that's the argument Plaskett made, that's the argument other Democrats are sticking with ... because not a single one of them has any integrity. Not one.

Heck, all you have to do is look at one of her texts with Epstein and it's clear this wasn't just a constituent reaching out to his rep.

Look at this:

Good work, Stacey.



Much love from Epstein. pic.twitter.com/K43skw0F7L — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 19, 2025

'Good work.'

HA HA HA HA

Wow.

This is clearly Plaskett asking Epstein for dirt during a hearing and not just a conversation between a representative and her constituent. Especially a constituent who gave her tens of thousands of dollars even AFTER he'd been convicted.

Wow wow.

She needs to be investigated to see if she’s tied to the trafficking — Welcome to the CROC! (@Thetoadknows25) November 19, 2025

At the very least, she needs to be investigated for ethics violations ... will the Republicans do anything with this though, that's the real question.

