WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her 'Constituent' Jeffrey Epstein (Pic)

It was adorable watching Stacey Plaskett try and pretend the only reason she was texting back and forth with Epstein during Michael Cohen's hearing was that he was her constituent.
Because, you know, so many of us have our representative's cell phone numbers and can text them whenever we feel like it, even during a congressional hearing.
And yet, that's the argument Plaskett made, that's the argument other Democrats are sticking with ... because not a single one of them has any integrity. Not one.
Heck, all you have to do is look at one of her texts with Epstein and it's clear this wasn't just a constituent reaching out to his rep.
Look at this:
Good work, Stacey.— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 19, 2025
Much love from Epstein. pic.twitter.com/K43skw0F7L
'Good work.'
HA HA HA HA
Wow.
This is clearly Plaskett asking Epstein for dirt during a hearing and not just a conversation between a representative and her constituent. Especially a constituent who gave her tens of thousands of dollars even AFTER he'd been convicted.
"Good work" pic.twitter.com/VsQaUPRrgZ— Angela (@AngelaM39710892) November 19, 2025
Wow wow.
She needs to be investigated to see if she’s tied to the trafficking— Welcome to the CROC! (@Thetoadknows25) November 19, 2025
At the very least, she needs to be investigated for ethics violations ... will the Republicans do anything with this though, that's the real question.
Recommended
============================================================
Related:
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About Men in Women's Bathrooms
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About Men in Women's Bathrooms
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism
LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells Are Total DUDS
Political Analyst 'Seen on MSNBC' and Self-Proclaimed Trump Expert Dragged for LAUGHABLE Claim About MAGA
HA! Tiffany Fong's Takedown of Eric Swalwell and His 'Checkmate, Mr. President' Post the Stuff of LEGEND
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member