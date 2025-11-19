Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About Men in Women's Bathrooms

It's really been something else watching Leftist women defend men in women's spaces and sports, provig once again they'll get behind anything as long as they think it hurts people they disagree with politically. Sure, it could hurt them as well BUT making conservatives suffer is worth it.

How we wish we were making this up but you guys know it's true. Heck, just look at what Democrats did in Virginia two weeks ago. They elected a puppet, a Marxist, and a lunatic because TRUMP BAD. Forget that these morons will nuke the Commonwealth, at least people they hate will SUFFER.

Sorry, we digress. This editor is just really angry about it.

Sort of like how Riley Gaines and every other woman who has been pushing back on men in women's private spaces and sports is ticked at Joy Reid for magically pretending she has a problem with a penis in a women's locker room.

We can't even make this crap up.

Ah. Joy Reid says she doesn’t want to see a penis in the women’s locker room.



She’s going to pretend she’s believed this all along, never addressing the years she spent attacking and smearing women who said this exact thing. pic.twitter.com/sNLz2DrvU7 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2025

Yup. She will pretend that she's always believe in protecting women from mentally ill men who think they have a right to invade women's most private spaces.

So we won't let her.

Not even a little bit.

