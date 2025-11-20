VIP
We See What He Did THERE! Scott Jennings Is Super-PSYCHED for Zohran Mamdani to Meet With Trump and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on November 20, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Communist NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani will be meeting with President Trump ... 

Man, we really hope they televise the meeting because this will be a hoot.

Then again, maybe Mamdani will learn a thing or two from the president, as Scott Jennings pointed out:

This. So MUCH this.

Like many socialists, Mamdani has never had a real job, he has no idea how the world works and why it works the way it does. And why socialism sucks, has always sucked, and will continue to suck.

Trump, on the other hand, is a machine, a world-changer, and someone who has hired and fired a LOT of people (some of the best people, even). He has seen what capitalism can really do when it's done well.

Mamdani is in for a schooling that he will likely never forget.

We just hope we get to see it.

They knowingly elected this man. Crazy, ain't it. Then again, this editor is in Virginia where people voted for a homicidal maniac who fantasizes about shooting Republicans and watching their kids die so who have no room to talk.

Hey, as long as Mamdani is smart enough to wear a suit ... heh.

