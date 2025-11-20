OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name...
Conspiracies Collide as President Trump Signs Act to Release the Epstein Files

Stop DIGGING! Lee Zeldin FACT-NUKES Jasmine Crockett for Doubling Down on Her LIE That Epstein Funded Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on November 20, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Jasmine Crockett deliberately lied about Epstein donating to several Republicans, including Lee Zeldin. Now, after the fact she claimed it was on purpose, and that she intentionally said, 'a Jeffrey Epstein,' but ultimately what she did was foul.

Watch her spin:

Crockett is one of the slimiest Democrats in the House, and considering she serves with people like Eric Swalwell, AOC, and Dan Goldman, that says a lot. She is abhorrent, tacky, trashy, and absolutely not worthy of her seat.

Lee Zeldin is (rightfully) still pissed at her and calling her out on X:

Post continues:

... physician, and the donation date was well AFTER the other Jeffrey Epstein WAS ALREADY DEAD!!!

Jasmine knows this.

We're pretty sure this wasn't just stupidity on Jasmine's part, OR her staff. Our guess is they knew what they were doing because they also knew the mouth-breathers who support her will go out into the world babbling about Republicans getting money from Epstein too and HA HA HA see? Republicans are the real villains here!

Yeah, that hair-thing on her head is not a good look.

OH, she meant the lying ... our bad.

Exactly.

============================================================

