Stop DIGGING! Lee Zeldin FACT-NUKES Jasmine Crockett for Doubling Down on Her LIE That Epstein Funded Him

As Twitchy readers know, Jasmine Crockett deliberately lied about Epstein donating to several Republicans, including Lee Zeldin. Now, after the fact she claimed it was on purpose, and that she intentionally said, 'a Jeffrey Epstein,' but ultimately what she did was foul.

Watch her spin:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to Lee Zeldin saying he never took donations from that Jeffrey Epstein — but instead a physician who is also named Jeffrey Epstein — following her comments on the floor. pic.twitter.com/ReN4IbTW6K — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2025

Crockett is one of the slimiest Democrats in the House, and considering she serves with people like Eric Swalwell, AOC, and Dan Goldman, that says a lot. She is abhorrent, tacky, trashy, and absolutely not worthy of her seat.

Lee Zeldin is (rightfully) still pissed at her and calling her out on X:

🤯When you find yourself in a hole, it’s best to stop digging.



The public FEC report Crockett referenced on the House floor very clearly states that the Jeffrey Epstein who donated to my past campaign was a physician, and the donation date was well AFTER the 🥁 other 🥁 Jeffrey… https://t.co/rdJcV4AsoY — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 20, 2025

Post continues:

... physician, and the donation date was well AFTER the other Jeffrey Epstein WAS ALREADY DEAD!!!

Jasmine knows this.

Stupidity must be proportional to entropy… because they both always increase. — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) November 20, 2025

We're pretty sure this wasn't just stupidity on Jasmine's part, OR her staff. Our guess is they knew what they were doing because they also knew the mouth-breathers who support her will go out into the world babbling about Republicans getting money from Epstein too and HA HA HA see? Republicans are the real villains here!

Not a good look for Jazzy — LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) November 20, 2025

Yeah, that hair-thing on her head is not a good look.

OH, she meant the lying ... our bad.

Jasmine Crockett would be held in contempt if she made a similar argument in court.



Outrageous intellectual dishonesty coming from an attorney.



She knows better - but doesn’t care. — Chuck Flint (@ChuckAFlint) November 20, 2025

Exactly.

